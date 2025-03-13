Governor Abbott Reappoints Six To Texas School Safety Center Board

TEXAS, March 13 - March 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Nidia De La Cerda, Robert “Rob” McClelland, James Mosley, Noe E. Perez, Michael Slaughter, and Jill Tate to the Texas School Safety Center Board for terms to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board reports to the Governor, the legislature, the State Board of Education, and the Texas Education Agency regarding school safety and security and advises the Center on its function, budget, and strategic planning initiatives.

Nidia De La Cerda of Corpus Christi is an assistant principal for Tuloso-Midway Independent School District (ISD). She is a member of the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association and the Nueces County Veterans Service Office Volunteer Corps. De La Cerda received a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies from The University of Texas (UT) Rio Grande Valley and a Master of Arts in Bilingual Education from UT Permian Basin.

Robert “Rob” McClelland of Dripping Springs is the director of Business Development at BPI Bauerle Partners Inc and a school board member of Dripping Springs ISD. He is also a board member for JC7 Foundation, a member of the Hays County Sheriff's Office Training Advisory Board, and a Deacon at Bannockburn Church. McClelland received a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Texas A&M University and an honorable discharge from the United States Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Combat Action Badge, and the Presidential Service Badge during his 12-year tenure as an Army Officer.

James Mosley of Borger is the judge of the 316th District Court. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the American Board of Trial Advocates and was appointed by the Texas Supreme Court as a commissioner of the Texas Children's Commission. He volunteers with local Boy Scout troops and is a lifetime member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. Additionally, he was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force at the rank of Captain. Mosley received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Colorado, Master of Public Administration from Troy State University, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver.

Noe E. Perez of Laguna Vista is a social studies teacher for the Los Fresnos Consolidated ISD, where he teaches U.S. government at Los Fresnos High School. Perez received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from UT Pan American in Edinburg, a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a major in History and minors in Government and Sociology from UT Brownsville.

Michael Slaughter of Wylie is an assistant principal at Princeton High School and is an ordained minister. He is a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Association of Texas Professional Educators, and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. Additionally, he volunteers with the Gateway Community Church Praise Team. Slaughter received a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies from Union University, a Master of Education in Educational Technology Leadership from Lamar University and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in General Psychology from Grand Canyon University.

Jill Tate of Colleyville is former small business owner and served as a project manager at Turley Associates, Inc. and as an assistant property manager at Trammell Crow Company. Additionally, she is a community member of the Grapevine Colleyville ISD Parent Teacher Association, an ambassador for the nonprofit Patriot Paws, and a volunteer for the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange program. Tate received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from Baylor University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.