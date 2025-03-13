Governor Abbott Appoints Harris To 62nd Judicial District Court

TEXAS, March 13 - March 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott has appointed Bill Harris as judge of the 62nd Judicial District Court in Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, and Lamar Counties for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

William “Bill” Harris of Paris serves as judge of the County Court at Law (CCL) for Lamar County. He is a member of the United States District Courts in the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas, State Bar of Texas (SBOT), and the Juvenile Committee for the Texas Center for the Judiciary. He is chair of the SBOT Child Protection Law Section and a commissioner of the Texas Children's Commission. Additionally, he is a board member for the Lamar County Juvenile Board and the East Texas A&M Paralegal Studies Board of Directors and former president of the CCL Judges Association of Texas. Harris received a Bachelor of Arts from Midwestern State University in History and Economics, a Master of Science is History from East Texas A&M, and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate Confirmation