17 Emerging Leaders from Asia-Pacific Advance Disaster Risk Reduction Skills: UNITAR Training Concludes with Workshop in Fiji

Following three months of capacity-building via online learning and virtual classrooms, the in-person workshop allowed the participants to engage in expert-led lectures and study tours for contextualized, experiential and practical learning.

At the opening ceremony on the first day, the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Fiji, Tuvalu and Nauru H.E. Mr. Rokuichiro MICHII delivered opening remarks. He highlighted the shared experiences of Japan and Pacific nations in facing natural disasters and emphasized the importance of knowledge sharing across diverse backgrounds to enhance preparedness and drive climate action.

The topics of the learning sessions covered various approaches in DRR, from an ecosystem-based approach and a community-based approach to the role of indigenous knowledge and faith-based organizations. Other key areas of focus included DRR in relation to tourism, psychological support and mental well-being in DRR, and the importance of inclusivity of vulnerable populations, such as women, youth, children or disabilities, in building resilient communities.

One of the highlights was the study tour to Yavusania Village, located along the Nadi River on the western coast of Fiji’s main island, Viti Levu. Yavusania has been actively engaged in disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation, including constructing protective structures to combat riverbank erosion and participating in community-based disaster risk management training.

Through this site visit, participants saw how communities developed and implemented their own disaster response plans that enhanced their resilience and preparedness. It also showed them the active role of women in the village’s climate resilience efforts, including leadership in environmental sustainability projects.

On the final day, the participants showcased their enhanced skills and knowledge through group presentations on women’s leadership and participation in decision-making for more inclusive disaster risk reduction. The presentations also highlighted the participants’ ability to translate what they learned into practical, actionable solutions for their regions.