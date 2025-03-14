Interior Advances Energy Independence with Spring Creek Mine Expansion Approval

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2025

Washington, D.C. – The Department of the Interior today announced the approval of a federal mining plan modification by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement for the Spring Creek Mine in Big Horn County, Montana, operated by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company. This decision extends the mine's operational life by 16 years, enabling the production of approximately 39.9 million tons of federal coal and supporting 280 full-time jobs.

"The previous administration waged a full-on assault against U.S. energy," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "Under President Trump's leadership, we're reversing that course, unleashing American energy, and ensuring our nation's security and prosperity."

The Spring Creek Mine supplies coal domestically to Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota and Washington, as well as internationally to Japan and South Korea. This expansion aligns with the Trump-Vance administration's agenda to reduce regulatory burdens and promote energy production, as outlined in Executive Order 14154, "Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation," and Interior Secretary’s Order 3421, "Achieving Prosperity Through Deregulation."

"By expanding access to our nation's rich coal resources, we are not only bolstering our economy but also reinforcing our energy independence,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Walter Cruickshank.

OSMRE prepared an Environmental Impact Statement following a 2021 U.S. District Court for the District of Montana ruling that deemed the initial analysis inadequate. The EIS evaluates the different mining alternatives and the impacts on people and the environment.

The Department of the Interior remains steadfast in its mission to unlock America's full potential in energy production, reduce consumer costs, generate revenue to address the national deficit, and ensure that energy security remains a top priority.

