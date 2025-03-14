El Paso Medical Assistant School Expands Career Opportunities for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

El Paso Medical Assistant School opens new classes, offering hands-on training and flexible payment options to help students launch rewarding healthcare careers

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Paso Medical Assistant School is proud to announce new class openings designed to equip students with the hands-on training and clinical skills needed to excel as medical assistants. With a growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in Texas, this accelerated program offers an affordable and efficient pathway to a rewarding career in the medical field.Located at 6801 N. Mesa Street, Suite B-3, El Paso, TX, El Paso Medical Assistant School’s 18-week program provides students with in-depth training in essential skills such as patient care, medical office procedures, and clinical tasks, ensuring they are workforce-ready upon graduation. The curriculum is structured to accommodate working adults, offering flexible weekend classes at a local medical facility for real-world experience.To make medical assistant training more accessible, El Paso Medical Assistant School provides flexible payment options, allowing students to choose a plan that fits their financial needs. Students can pay in full, select from multiple payment plans, or work with the school to create a customized option. The program is a cost-effective alternative to traditional education, helping students save thousands while receiving high-quality, hands-on training.The comprehensive curriculum covers key medical knowledge areas, including anatomy and physiology, neurology, healthcare ethics, and phlebotomy. Students also gain critical patient care skills such as vital signs assessment, medication administration, and professional communication. Additionally, the program includes training in administrative skills like medical billing and coding, electronic records management, and office operations, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for a variety of healthcare roles."We’re excited to bring this opportunity to El Paso and help students launch successful careers in healthcare," said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege .. "Our mission is to remove barriers to education by offering an affordable, hands-on learning experience that leads to real job opportunities."Upon completing the program and earning their certification, graduates of El Paso Medical Assistant School will be prepared for employment in outpatient clinics, hospitals, and specialized medical offices.One common destination for El Paso program graduates is Aspire Allergy & Sinus . In partnership with El Paso Medical Assistant School, Aspire Allergy & Sinus connects certified medical assistants with meaningful career opportunities. Dr. Overstreet, Chief Quality Officer at the practice, recognizes the value of newly trained medical assistants in providing comprehensive care.“Our local healthcare industry faces significant healthcare staffing shortages within their clinics, ourselves included,” he said. “We have been proud to partner with Zollege's Medical Assistant program which helps local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while providing students with an accelerated path to a career in healthcare.”For more information about the program and enrollment details, visit our website. Limited seats are available, so apply soon to reserve your seat.About El Paso Medical Assistant SchoolEl Paso Medical Assistant School is dedicated to providing high-quality medical training for aspiring healthcare professionals. The school is licensed and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) and offers a comprehensive Medical Assistant Program that prepares students for National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA)-accredited certification through the National Healthcare Association (NHA).Graduates who successfully pass the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam earn their CCMA certification, along with a certificate of completion and a BLS (CPR) card, equipping them with the credentials needed to excel in the healthcare industry.El Paso Medical Assistant School is located at 6801 N. Mesa Street, Suite B-3, El Paso, TX.About Aspire Allergy & SinusAspire Allergy & Sinus, known for its commitment to patient-centric care, operates multiple clinics throughout Texas, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, and Arizona.. With a track record of excellence since 2012, Aspire Allergy & Sinus boasts a team of highly experienced allergists, sinus specialists, and ENTs dedicated to providing personalized treatment solutions.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege was established to address the need for well-trained medical and dental assistants. Since then, Zollege has expanded to operate 140 campuses nationwide in partnership with local doctors and healthcare professionals. Each year, Zollege helps thousands of students graduate debt-free and embark on successful careers in the medical and dental industries.

