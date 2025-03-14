New Books Explore U.S. Maritime Leadership & Atlantis Mysteries – A Call to Action & Deep-Sea Adventure Unfolds

Reclaiming America's maritime power—revitalizing shipbuilding, ports, and trade for a stronger future. Uncover the truth behind the lost civilization—ancient secrets, deep-sea adventure, and the mystery of Atlantis await. Gosships LLC: Leading the way in maritime sustainability, innovation, and education.

Explore America's path to maritime dominance & unravel Atlantis' mystery in two gripping new books on trade & adventure.

America’s maritime future depends on innovation, investment, and leadership. This book is a roadmap to reclaiming dominance and securing our place in global trade.” — Briggs McCriddle

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of shifting global power and renewed interest in historical mysteries, two groundbreaking books are set to captivate readers across the spectrum—one a call to action for America’s maritime industry, and the other an electrifying deep-sea adventure into one of history’s greatest legends.America First in Maritime Trade: Securing Global Shipping DominanceFor centuries, the United States has been a formidable force in global trade, shipbuilding, and maritime innovation. However, in recent decades, America’s dominance on the high seas has been challenged by international competitors who have rapidly modernized their fleets, expanded port infrastructure, and gained control over critical global shipping lanes.America First in Maritime Trade: Securing Global Shipping Dominance is a bold and urgent call to reclaim America’s rightful position as the leader in maritime trade. This comprehensive book delves into the necessary strategies for revitalizing the U.S. maritime industry, advocating for a return to shipbuilding excellence, modernization of domestic ports, and the creation of a new generation of American maritime professionals.Key Themes Explored in the Book:- Rebuilding the Fleet: Investment in cutting-edge ship designs, sustainable technology, and robust shipbuilding capabilities is critical for competing on the global stage.- Strengthening Domestic Ports: Modernizing port infrastructure and increasing capacity will support international trade and safeguard economic security.- Revitalizing Training and Workforce Development: Maritime academies and vocational programs must be reinforced to prepare a skilled workforce for the demands of the industry.- Securing Trade Routes: Protecting vital shipping lanes and ensuring American control over key maritime trade routes is essential for national security and economic stability.- Policy and Innovation: Aligning government policy with industry needs will drive growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.This book is not just a policy guide—it is a rallying cry for industry professionals, policymakers, and patriotic citizens who recognize the importance of a strong maritime sector. By implementing these strategies, the U.S. can regain its standing as a dominant maritime power, creating high-paying jobs, fostering economic security, and protecting America’s interests in global shipping.America First in Maritime Trade is more than a book—it is a movement dedicated to ensuring that America remains at the forefront of maritime commerce, technological advancement, and global leadership. The time to act is now.Order America First in Maritime Trade on Amazon: https://a.co/d/70wg0O8 The Lost Port of Atlantis: Myth or Reality? (Fascinating Tales from Around the World Series)The legend of Atlantis has fascinated humanity for centuries. Was it a mere philosophical allegory, or did an advanced civilization truly disappear beneath the waves? The Lost Port of Atlantis: Myth or Reality? takes readers on an exhilarating deep-sea adventure to uncover the truth behind one of history’s most enduring mysteries.Written by the acclaimed author Briggs McCriddle, this thrilling novel follows Dr. Elias Carter and his team as they embark on a daring expedition spurred by the discovery of an ancient, water-damaged map hidden in a forgotten archive. Their journey takes them into uncharted waters, where they encounter cryptic symbols, submerged ruins, and eerie anomalies that suggest a civilization lost to time.What Readers Can Expect:- A High-Stakes Adventure: Carter and his team navigate treacherous waters and unravel hidden clues in their quest for Atlantis.- Cutting-Edge Maritime Archaeology: The novel integrates real-world research and scientific exploration, blending fact with fiction to create an immersive experience.- Ancient Mysteries and Modern Science: Uncovering the secrets of the past challenges our understanding of history, mythology, and human civilization.- Unsettling Discoveries: Chilling warnings left behind by a lost civilization suggest forces beyond human comprehension, making the team question whether some truths are meant to remain buried.- A Gripping Tale for All Audiences: Perfect for fans of deep-sea adventure, ancient mysteries, and scientific intrigue, The Lost Port of Atlantis offers a pulse-pounding journey into the unknown.As Carter and his team delve deeper, the ocean itself seems to push back, as if protecting secrets that were never meant to be uncovered. Will they rewrite history, or will they become the latest victims of a legend that refuses to die?Order The Lost Port of Atlantis: Myth or Reality? on Amazon: https://a.co/d/4tkop2l A Perfect Pair for Maritime Enthusiasts and History BuffsBoth America First in Maritime Trade and The Lost Port of Atlantis offer compelling narratives—one rooted in the urgent need for national action, and the other a thrilling mystery that bridges history and myth. Whether readers seek practical solutions for the future of the maritime industry or an enthralling expedition into ancient enigmas, these books provide unparalleled insights and excitement.America First in Maritime Trade: Securing Global Shipping Dominance and The Lost Port of Atlantis: Myth or Reality? are now available in bookstores and online retailers. Don’t miss the opportunity to dive into these essential reads for anyone passionate about maritime affairs, history, and adventure.Follow the Conversation:#MaritimeLeadership #ShippingDominance #AtlantisMystery #NavalHistory #DeepSeaAdventureAbout the Authors:Briggs McCriddle is an award-winning author specializing in historical mysteries and adventure novels. His Fascinating Tales from Around the World series has captivated readers with its blend of fact and fiction, making history accessible and thrilling.Briggs McCriddle is a renowned expert in maritime policy and global trade, with decades of experience advocating for strong national shipping strategies. His work has influenced policymakers and industry leaders seeking to restore American maritime dominance.

