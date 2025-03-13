U.S. Chamber Hosts Taoiseach Martin, Deepening U.S.-Ireland Trade and Investment Ties

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark welcomed Ireland’s Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, to the Chamber for the premier’s annual engagement with the American business community during his St. Patrick’s Week visit to Washington.

Characterizing the U.S.-Irish relationship as based in “a shared value system and genuine belief in the importance of the entrepreneurial spirit,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, “The Irish-U.S. trade relationship is enormous, and increasingly it is a two street. We have up to 900 U.S. companies in Ireland. U.S. companies contribute 200,000 jobs, and we’ve got about 770 Irish companies in the States creating over 150,000 jobs.”

The event highlighted the strong business, investment, and cultural ties between the U.S. and Ireland, focusing on advancing mutual prosperity, innovation, and growth.

Clark remarked, “Political circumstances and relationships change, but one constant that can be relied on is the commitment of the business community on both sides of the Atlantic to work together and grow our economies. We deeply appreciate Ireland’s support of these vital relationships.”

The U.S.-Ireland economic relationship is substantial, with $815 billion in two-way foreign direct investment and $230 billion in two-way trade.

Clark concluded, “As Ireland prepares to assume the EU Council Presidency in 2026, we look forward to strengthening our shared economic growth and deepening the friendship between our nations.”