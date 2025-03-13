Submit Release
Idaho Travel Council MeetingMar26

StartMarch 26, 2025 1:00 PM MTEndMarch 26, 2025 3:00 PM MT

The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet virtually on Zoom on Wednesday, March 26, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (MT). The ITC meeting is open to the public. Guests may attend in person at the Idaho Commerce Office (700 W. State Street, 2nd floor, Boise, 83702), however virtual attendance is encouraged.

The agenda with instructions to join the meeting will be provided closer to the meeting date.

