SUMiT & Really Jae'Won Deliver Fierce Hip-Hop/Rap Single 'War & Glory'

SUMiT (@sumitmusicofficial) and Really Jae'Won (@reallyjaewon) - "War & Glory" Press Photo SUMiT and Jae'Won - "War & Glory" - Video Still SUMiT and Really Jae'Won - "War & Glory" - Album Artwork

"War & Glory" is out now on Spotify, Apple Music and all digital stores with an Official Music Video now available on YouTube.

A powerful beat by Boger sets the tone for me and Really Jaewon to spell out the ways that we are creating our own legacies and how our differing starting points put us on the same trajectory.” — SUMiT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising rap artist SUMiT and Really Jae'Won , son of rap legend Jadakiss, have joined forces to drop their latest hard-hitting track and official music video, " War & Glory ," released March 13. This explosive new single, lyrically written by Vincent James Rovezzi (SUMiT) and Jae'Won Phillips (Really Jae'Won), produced by Boger, and mixed and mastered by Sammy Rosario, is a lyrical showcase of resilience, legacy, and ambition, set against a thunderous beat.The track has already gained massive traction, debuting at #1 on multiple independent Spotify and Deezer playlists and receiving incredible support from curators across the world. Hip-hop and Rap music fans will appreciate the raw, authentic energy, blending sharp lyricism with street-honed authenticity."War & Glory" delivers a raw and unfiltered perspective on each artist's journey. SUMiT, an independent artist carving his path, and Really Jae'Won, carrying the weight of his father's legendary status, bring their distinct experiences to the track, united by their relentless drive."A powerful beat by Boger sets the tone for me and Really Jae'Won to spell out the ways that we are creating our own legacies and how our differing starting points put us on the same trajectory," says SUMiT. "Him being the son of a rap legend and me being an artist trying to break into the industry, we are both determined to carve out our own paths. The hook suggests that there is not only more to our backstories but also more left to be written."The track's gripping lyrics paint a vivid picture of struggle and triumph:"The war and the gloryPeace to all the soldiers who've fallen before meWrote it on the wall they were stored in the flooringHolding onto moralsThere's more to the story"SUMiT and Really Jae'Won trade bars effortlessly, showcasing their skill, hunger, and respect for hip-hop's legacy. "War & Glory" is available now on all major streaming platforms.Listen now: https://ffm.to/sumitxreallyjaewon_warandglory The official music video for "War & Glory," directed by Dom Bruno, is now live on SUMiT's official artist YouTube channel.Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kivGVIBtRE?sub_confirmation=1 ADDITIONAL TRACK DETAILS:Song Title: War & GloryListen now: https://ffm.to/sumitxreallyjaewon_warandglory Written By: Vincent James Rovezzi (SUMiT) and Jae'Won Phillips (Really Jae'Won)Genre: Hip Hop/RapISRC #: TCAJI2575103UPC: 199282544057Produced by: BogerMixed & Mastered by: Sammy RosarioExecutive Producer: Danny DiRobertoArtwork by: DootbeatsABOUT SUMiTSUMiT is an artist from Worcester, MA, known for his captivating passion and creative genius. Since his 2020 debut EP, "Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP," he has released over 60 songs independently and collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Fabolous, Sean Kingston, The Hoodies, OT the Real, Dave East, Millyz, Termanology, and others, showcasing his ability to blend insightful lyricism with diverse musical styles.SUMiT's live performances have taken him across the US to Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Providence, where he's graced stages and shared bills with artists such as Fabolous, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Cappella Grey, and Jay Critch. SUMiT opened for The LOX in Providence on February 22, 2025, and will showcase at SXSW 2025.SUMiT continues to uplift and inspire his audience with his heartfelt and genuine artistry, authenticity, and innovation in hip-hop. He remains deeply connected to his roots and family, driven by a mission to spread a message of hope and perseverance through his music.Follow SUMiT:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sumitmusicofficial/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbYMaHRwzSjLtq6UanyHAg Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6OnYGWlV33x3CvDAcQTLOg?si=yx_3JQeXQNyQTC6-3-UluA&nd=1&dlsi=debd3665dbcc48fa Website: https://sumitmusic.com/ ABOUT Really Jae'WonReally Jae'Won (Jaewon Phillips), the son of legendary hip-hop icon Jadakiss, is determined to build a legacy that stands on its own merits. With a sharp lyrical approach, a keen sense of storytelling, and an undeniable passion for the craft, he blends the influence of his father's iconic style with his own fresh perspective. Drawing from both his personal experiences and the rich hip-hop heritage he was born into, Jae'Won is proving that talent runs in the family—but his journey is uniquely his own. As he continues to refine his artistry and make his mark, he stands as a rising force in the new generation of hip-hop, carrying forward the essence of lyricism while pushing creative boundaries.Follow Really Jae'Won:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1aDsYxMf0dLEqrpmcvvWE0?si=2mNuGpcvR-eLmmZdKo-dmw Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reallyjaewon YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@reallyjaewon For additional information or to request an Interview, please contact danithompson@dntagency.com

SUMiT and Jae'Won - "War & Glory" (Official Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.