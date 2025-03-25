Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park Announces Expansion

The Additional Beds Will Facilitate Easier Access to Rehab Services in Overland Park and the Surrounding Communities

We are proud to expand our rehabilitation hospital and increase our capacity to care for patients who need inpatient rehabilitation” — Krista Jackson, CEO Johnson County Rehab Hospital

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital, situated at 11325 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS, and operated by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion project. “We are proud to expand our rehabilitation hospital and increase our capacity to care for patients who need inpatient rehabilitation,” said Krista Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park. “The additional beds are not just a numerical increase; it represents the dedication to serving the community, delivering results, and returning people to the life they love."

"This expansion highlights our commitment to offering state-of-the-art rehabilitation services and improving the quality of life for those we serve,” said Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer at Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. "We remain dedicated to our vision of being the medical rehabilitation leader in our communities, and Johnson County Rehab Hospital at Overland Park is a great example of this, with one of the highest Discharge to Community percentages in the nation."

Construction on the expansion project is set to begin in the summer of 2025, with the aim of opening the additional space by Q1 2026. In the meantime, the dedicated team will continue providing high-quality care and support to the hospital's existing patients without interruption.

About Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park

The Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed hospital, opened in July 2022 at 11325 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS. The inspired hospital rehab team has provided comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries and return them to an optimal fulfilling life.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com

About New Era Companies

New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com

About WB Development Partners

WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.

