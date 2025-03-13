Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission issues Limited Stop Service on license of pharmacy

For immediate release: March 13, 2025 (25-034)

Media contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission has issued a Limited Stop Service to Aequita Pharmacy LLC (Aequita) pending further legal action. The pharmacy is located at 12825 NE 126th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034-7721 (PHAR.CF.61458335).

The notice of immediate Limited Stop Service alleges that Aequita, which compounds Glucagon-like peptide-1s (GLP-1s) such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, failed to develop and implement a commission-approved plan of correction to correct deficient practices or conditions. The deficient practices include allowing untrained and unqualified staff to perform sterile compounding, not properly supervising staff, and not adhering to sterile compounding procedures designed to ensure product integrity and patient safety.

Aequita cannot compound and cannot dispense, deliver, or distribute compounded products in Washington state until the Limited Stop Service is resolved. They have 28 days to respond to the Limited Stop Service by requesting a hearing. The Commission must conduct a follow-up inspection within five business days unless Aequita requests additional time.

Legal documents are available by clicking the link to Provider Credential Search on the agency home page (doh.wa.gov) or by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care facility or health care provider has violated licensing laws is encouraged to call 360-236-2620 to report their complaint. Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAcomplaintintake@doh.wa.gov.

The mission of the Washington State Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission is to promote public health and safety by establishing the highest standards in the practice of pharmacy and to advocate for patient safety through effective communication with the public, profession, Department of Health, governor, and the legislature.

