Public Input Meeting - US 83 & ND 23 Intersection

About the Project

The meeting will discuss intersection improvement options for the U.S. Highway 83 and North Dakota Highway 23 intersections. Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting Information

When: Monday, March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Presentation: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Max Civic Hall, 215 Main St., Max ND

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email scahlin@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24129" in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24129" in the letter heading.

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by April 15, 2025. Please complete the Title VI survey.

Sara Cahlin

608 E. Boulevard Avenue

Bismarck, ND 58505-0700

scahlin@nd.gov

Related Resources

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

