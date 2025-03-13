Public Input Meeting - US 83 & ND 23 Intersection
About the Project
The meeting will discuss intersection improvement options for the U.S. Highway 83 and North Dakota Highway 23 intersections. Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.
Meeting Information
When: Monday, March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Presentation: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Max Civic Hall, 215 Main St., Max ND
Ways to Submit a Comment
Email scahlin@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24129" in the subject line.
Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24129" in the letter heading.
All comments must be postmarked or emailed by April 15, 2025. Please complete the Title VI survey.
Sara Cahlin
608 E. Boulevard Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58505-0700
scahlin@nd.gov
Related Resources
Special Accommodation
The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.
To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.
