Swedencare USA to Showcase Latest Innovations at the 2025 Global Pet Expo - Booth 4401

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedencare USA, a leading innovator in pet dental care products, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 Global Pet Expo, one of the pet industry's most anticipated trade shows. Set to take place from March 19–21, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, Swedencare will showcase its latest product innovations and connect with industry professionals and pet care enthusiasts at Booth 4401.

At the 2025 GPE, Swedencare will present its full range of premium products, including its dental care solutions, grooming products, and nutritional supplements for pets. Of particular note, the company will highlight its ProDen PlaqueOff® Powder and ProDen PlaqueOff® Soft Chews for Dogs, both of which have received the prestigious Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) Seal of Acceptance for plaque and tartar control. This recognition underscores Swedencare's commitment to providing scientifically backed, high-quality products that promote optimal pet health.

“We are proud to have both our ProDen PlaqueOff® Powder and ProDen PlaqueOff® Soft Chews for Dogs recognized by the VOHC for their effectiveness in plaque and tartar control,” said Martin Shimko, CEO of Swedencare North America. “This distinction is a testament to the dedication and research behind our products, and we look forward to showcasing them and networking with our partners and industry affiliates at this year’s Global Pet Expo.”

Swedencare’s team will be on hand at GPE to discuss the latest trends in pet dental health, demonstrate their product range, and highlight the science behind the VOHC-accredited ProDen PlaqueOff® Powder and ProDen PlaqueOff® Soft Chews, both of which have been proven to support dental health and reduce plaque and tartar buildup in pets.

About SwedencareUSA, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Swedencare USA is the U.S. and Canadian manufacturer of ProDen PlaqueOff®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Following trials, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants’ pets. Swedencare USA prides itself on the quality of its products and its friendly and fast service to customers. For more information on the company and its product, please visit http://swedencareusa.com/.

