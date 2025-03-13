BrandRank.AI Wins Startup Competition at Prestigious HumanX Conference

BrandRank.AI CEO and Co-Founder with representatives of the four finalists of the startup competition, alongside event organizers from Google and KITE Scouting.

AI Brand Health and Trust Platform Bests 500 Startups Across the Globe

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandRank.AI, the leading AI Brand Health and Trust platform, has been named the winner of the HumanX Startup Competition, securing the top spot in a highly competitive, bracket-style pitch event sponsored by Google Cloud.The competition, judged by leading venture capitalists, enterprise marketing executives, and AI experts, featured 500 of the best AI-first startups from around the world, with finalists spanning Health AI, Enterprise AI, and Martech.“The $1 trillion brand marketing industry is being disrupted by AI search, and brands don’t know how to measure it, where to start, or how to win. We’re building one of the industry’s first AI platforms to measure brand trust and health, and we’re thrilled to get this recognition on our one-year anniversary,” said Pete Blackshaw, Co-Founder and CEO of BrandRank.AI.“The HumanX Startup Pitch Competition features the best AI-first startups from around the world. BrandRank.AI won in a highly competitive finals that included breakthrough Health and Enterprise AI startups, which speaks volumes about the team, traction, and opportunity.” – Mark Silva, Founder, KITE Scouting“We have built and deployed the world’s first AI-native platform to measure brand health and trust across answer engines,” said Hank Hudepohl, Co-Founder and COO of BrandRank.AI.With this win, BrandRank.AI is accelerating its mission to help brands measure, protect, and grow trust in the AI era. As AI search reshapes consumer decision-making, the company is committed to helping brands navigate this shift with clarity, credibility, and transparency.About BrandRank.AIBrandRank.AI helps brands measure, protect, and grow trust through AI-driven search and discovery. By monitoring AI “Answer Engines”, we identify brand vulnerabilities, emerging opportunities, and key purchase drivers to strengthen brand equity and consumer loyalty.Media Contacts:• Pete Blackshaw – Co-Founder & CEO, BrandRank.AI | pete@brandrank.ai• Mark Silva – Founder, KITE Scouting | mark@kitescouting.com

