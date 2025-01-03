Consumer Electronics Take Center Stage in AI-Driven Shopping Revolution

Electronics leads in GenAI category searches among GenAI users.

BrandRank.AI Report Ahead of CES Also Finds Major Shifts in Search Behavior

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to shopping with Generative AI, consumer electronics is the most sought-after category, according to a newly released study from BrandRank.AI . The inaugural AI Trust Monitor indicates that 50% of GenAI users looking for products and services gravitate towards electronics—more than any other category. The study also found that while consumers still have privacy concerns about Generative AI, nearly half of AI users have made purchases based on AI recommendations.The full report -- entitled " Hooked on Answers : How Generative AI is Disrupting Search, Winning Trust, and Redefining Shopping" -- can be downloaded for free off the BrandRank.AI website."AI Answers and Shopping share a symbiotic relationship. As we shift into what we call the Answer Economy, Generative AI is completely changing how people shop. Consumer electronics — the heart of CES next week — stand out as the perfect example of this shift," said Pete Blackshaw, CEO of BrandRank.AI.The impact is particularly striking on platforms like Perplexity, where 67% of users have made purchases based on AI recommendations—significantly higher than other platforms. The report explores the broader influence of Generative AI in consumer behavior, introducing the concept of the "Answer Economy" where immediacy and personalization redefine expectations for how information is delivered and applied.Disruption in Traditional SearchThe transformation is evident with nearly 60% of Generative AI users relying less on traditional search engines. Trust remains a critical factor, with 66% of users viewing GenAI platforms as trustworthy, though 63% express concerns about data transparency and privacy. Meanwhile, utility is driving adoption, with 52% of GenAI users planning to increase their usage in the next six months. While younger adults (18–44) and higher-income groups (>$75,000) are leading the adoption of GenAI platforms, users aged 65+ show the highest engagement (62%) in product research, suggesting broad generational appeal.To complement its consumer research, BrandRank.AI conducted a unique cross-platform analysis of how leading AI systems predict CES 2025's innovations. Looking across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, Llama, Perplexity, X/Grok, and Microsoft Co-Pilot, three dominant themes emerged: next-generation GPU technology (with Nvidia RTX 5090 appearing as a top-3 prediction across five platforms), advanced display innovations (including LG's QNED Evo and bendable displays), and AI-powered home devices (from robots to smart appliances).Each AI platform brought its own perspective – from ChatGPT's focus on practical consumer breakthroughs to Google Gemini's emphasis on transformative AI-powered systems – suggesting these technologies will dominate conversations at next week's conference.About BrandRank.AIBrandRank.AI helps brands measure, protect, and grow trust in the evolving Answer Economy. Combining AI-driven insights with expert analysis, we monitor major GenAI platforms to pinpoint vulnerabilities, uncover category opportunities, and strengthen brand equity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.