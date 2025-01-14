BrandRank.AI Expands Advisory Team with Industry Leaders in Marketing, Research, Technology, and Client Excellence

BrandRank.AI's Newest Advisors

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandRank.AI , a pioneer in AI-driven brand analytics, today announced the appointment of four distinguished industry leaders to its Advisory team: Jeff Cail, former President of Ipsos North America; Brian Krausz, former member of Technical Staff at Anthropic; John Costello, former President of Global Marketing and Innovation at Dunkin' Brands, and Tia Rochelle, Client Engagement Expert. These appointments strengthen BrandRank.AI's mission to establish the industry standard in Answer Engine analytics and brand measurements."We are on a mission to be the industry standard in brand measurement and guidance for driving success in 'The Answer Economy.' Jeff, Brian, John, and Tia bring outstanding — if not unrivaled — experience to the table. Their combined experience in market research, brand building, generative AI, and client excellence will accelerate our growth and innovation," said Pete Blackshaw, CEO of BrandRank.AI. "We are building a world-class SaaS platform that transforms how brands see, understand and engage with consumers through answer engines," said Hank Hudepohl, Co-Founder, COO of BrandRank.AI.Jeff Cail - Consumer Research and Analytics ExpertJeff Cail brings over two decades of market research leadership experience, having served as President of Ipsos North America and Country President & CEO for U.S. operations. His extensive background includes senior management positions at Nielsen Online and BASES, where he drove operational excellence and research innovation. "I am excited to join BrandRank.AI, representing the new frontier of insights and shopper understanding through advanced AI solutions," said Cail.Brian Krausz - AI and Technical Innovation ExpertBrian Krausz brings cutting-edge AI expertise as a Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic, where he played a key role in developing the API and frontend stack for Claude 3. His background includes engineering roles at Stripe, Facebook, and TripAdvisor. "Generative AI is reshaping how brands connect with consumers, and BrandRank is well positioned to assist brands in navigating this change. I look forward to contributing my experience to help the company build a lasting platform and increase their depth of AI knowledge," said Krausz.John Costello - Global General Management, Marketing and Innovation LeaderJohn Costello is a globally recognized executive whose career spans marketing and general management leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, The Home Depot, Yahoo, and Nielsen. As President - Global Marketing and Innovation at Dunkin' Brands, he led transformative initiatives in advertising, marketing, mobile, digital and product innovation. His achievements have earned him induction into both the Chief Marketing Officer Hall of Fame and Retail Advertising Hall of Fame. Costello also has significant governance experience, having served as a Director or Advisor at The Quaker Oats Co., Ace Hardware, GroundTruth, Ring and Canva. Costello noted, "Joining BrandRank.AI presents an exciting opportunity to leverage AI in transforming how brands connect with consumers in the digital age."Tia Rochelle - Business Development and Client Engagement ExpertTia Rochelle is the Founder & CEO of JahniSpot Concierge, where she has led exceptional concierge and lifestyle management services since 2020. Her extensive experience in business development, global meeting and event management, and personal concierge services makes her a key addition to BrandRank.AI’s Advisory team. Tia’s career includes leadership roles at Baker Hughes, GE, and Procter & Gamble, where she honed her expertise in client engagement, employee culture, and strategic planning. "The potential to revolutionize how brands understand and connect with their audiences is immense, and I’m eager to contribute to this transformative journey," said Rochelle.About BrandRank.AI: BrandRank.AI helps brands excel in the Answer Economy by optimizing content visibility and readiness in AI Answer Engines like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. With a growing percentage of consumers relying on AI recommendations to guide purchases, our SaaS platform blends human intelligence with advanced tools to enhance trust, boost sales, mitigate crises, and uncover growth opportunities. Let us take your brand from audit to action. Download our latest Trust Monitor at www.brandrank.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.