Sun Siyam Olhuveli Unveiled Maldives' Longest Pool and Reimagined Beach and Sunset Pavilions

Maldives' Longest Pool at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Renovated Beach Pavilions at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Poolside View of Beach Pavilion

MALDIVES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveiled its entirely refurbished Beach and Sunset Beach Pavilions alongside the opening of the Maldives' Longest Pool, an incredible 210m masterpiece on March 1st, 2025, combining fresh design and a more refined guest experience. The newly revamped Beach Pavilions represented a thoughtful evolution of the previous Deluxe Rooms, offering an elevated yet approachable luxury designed to balance comfort and style — a new era of beachfront living in the Maldives.Available in two categories, these two-story, four-room accommodations seamlessly connected guests to their stunning surroundings, offering private terraces with uninterrupted views of the beach, lagoon, and ocean. The 40 x Beach Pavilions faced the lagoon and provided direct beach and pool access, while the 60 x Sunset Beach Pavilions showcased spectacular ocean and sunset vistas and overlooked the Maldives’ longest pool, enhanced by a sunken pool bar for ultimate relaxation. Whether enjoying a tranquil swim or unwinding on the private terrace, guests were immersed in a setting that perfectly balanced simplicity and sophistication.The interior design, reimagined by London-based Studio Sixty7 over a six-month period, featured a seamless open-plan concept that emphasized a connection to the outdoors and uninterrupted ocean views. The new design replaced darker tones with a light, modern neutral palette, incorporating soft grey stripes, natural linens, and rich veined marble tiles in the open-plan bathrooms for a touch of understated luxury. Thoughtfully integrated lighting and subtle design elements created a calming, home-like environment where guests could unwind and enjoy their private sanctuary.A major highlight was the opening of the 210 m long pool, the longest in the Maldives, running parallel to the beach and featuring a sunken pool bar ideal for casual socializing. A second 131 m pool offered additional space for relaxation, ensuring guests were never far from a refreshing dip. Both pools were ocean-facing, seamlessly connecting guests with the stunning Maldivian surroundings.“We made these uplifting changes to one of our most high-in-demand room categories, and we were confident that this transformation made it the best, value-for-money beachfront stay in the Maldives,” said Hassan Adil, Assistant Group General Manager of Sun Siyam Resorts.The refreshed pavilions and new pools aligned with Olhuveli’s 24-hour attainable all-inclusive focus, offering guests everything they needed for a stress-free stay, from diverse dining to all-inclusive cocktails by the pool.The new Beach Pavilions and Sunset Beach Pavilions at Sun Siyam Olhuveli began welcoming guests on March 1, 2025, with bookings available for those seeking a stylish yet practical beachfront retreat in the Maldives. Whether it was a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a relaxing break with friends, these record-breaking pools and revitalized pavilions offered an unmatched escape in the heart of the Indian Ocean.For more information about Sun Siyam Olhuveli visit www.sunsiyam.com ###Since opening its first resort in the Maldives (Sun Siyam Vilu Reef) in 1998, the Sun Siyam Resorts portfolio has grown to six luxury private-island properties and welcomed its most recent addition – Siyam World – in October 2021. The resort collection encompasses one 4-star (Sun Siyam Olhuveli) and four 5-star (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Siyam World) properties in the Maldives, plus a boutique beach retreat on the east coast of Sri Lanka (Sun Siyam Pasikudah). Each resort showcases its idyllic location and character through a bespoke program of island-based and underwater experiences, from rotating international chef residencies to ocean adventures. Owned and managed by the Sun Siyam Group – a privately-owned company established in 1990 – the resorts reflect the legendary warmth of Maldivian hospitality and the Group’s visionary owner and MD, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed. To find out more visit www.sunsiyam.com or follow the resorts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

