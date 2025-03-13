Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (March 13-19, 2025)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY, CUMBERLAND, DEKALB, PICKETT, PUTNAM, AND WHITE COUNTY The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: The contractor will be removing and replacing curb ramps in Cumberland County along S.R. 28 from L.M 12.61 – 14.96. The contractor will also be working in Dekalb County along S.R. 26 from L.M. 13.25 to 15.90. The contractor will have daily lane closures in place, and motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the work zones, Portions of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrians will need to use an alternate route around the area. [MarCor Construction, Inc./Cookeville/CNY252]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Traffic has been moved to temporary alignment on Plateau Road and permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (WEST AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 13 to LM 14: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-1 (West Avenue) between Miller Avenue / Sparta Drive and Central Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-788]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (WEST AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 17: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-24 (West Avenue) between Elmore Road and Maryetta Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-788]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (N. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 14 to LM 17: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-28 (N. Main Street) between Miller Avenue and Elmore Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-788]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 (DUNBAR RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3.24: Flagging operations on SR-282 (Dunbar Road) from Frank P Brown Elementary School (South of Beaver Road) to Shadberry Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 01/06/25 through 03/14/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-773, 774, 801, 812]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 7: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-298 (Genesis Road) between Webb Avenue and Redmond Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-787]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. The contractor has scheduled paving operations as weather permits. Once paving is completed and additional items installed, SR-1 will be reopened. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72. [Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from East First Street to Neecham Street. The contractor will be pouring concrete beginning 03/12/25 through 03/19/25 from 5th Street to Neecham Street. During this time, the contractor will utilize flaggers, and the road will be reduced to one lane for a period of time. Once operations are completed for the day, traffic will be reopened to two lanes. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. A traffic shift for North bound traffic will be installed utilizing the center turn lane from East Street to Neecham Street. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-299 repair of bridge over I-40 MM 338.5 (LM 2.8): Construction activities ongoing in the area. The temporary traffic signal on SR-299 is active and traffic crossing the bridge is reduced to one 10-foot lane. The contractor will be working on the South bound portion of the bridge deck, shoulders, and slopes of SR-299. RESTRICTIONS: SR-299 at Westel Bridge LM 2.76 to LM 2.82 is reduced to one 10-foot lane across the bridge.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNY062]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Contractor has schedule paving operations when weather permits. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs. [Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 287.6 to MM 286.9: I-40 eastbound will be temporarily reduced to one lane on Thursday 3/13/25 from 8:00AM-1:00PM starting at the 287.6 to the 286.9. Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution when in the area.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road remains closed, at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize West Cemetery Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.55 to LM 2.75: Southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) between Spring Street Town Square to I-40. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/14/24 through 03/31/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) bridge repair over Falling Water River (LM 24.4): The majority of the bridge repair work has been completed, and the temporary traffic signals have been removed. The contractor will continue to be on-site intermittently to perform clean-up and punch list work. During this time, lane closures may be used, and flaggers will be present at the work site. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and should be prepared to stop. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cookeville/CNY066]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 2 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25. [Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Tullahoma/CNX412]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) repair of the bridges over Old Alto Highway (LM 16.9): Travel lanes will be reduced on US-64/SR-50 to one lane in each direction for bridge repair work. The lane reduction will be in effect until project completion on 05/31/2025. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY097]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 repair of bridge over Tennessee River, LM 15.2: The contractor will be performing painting operations and structural repairs on the bridge over the Tennessee River in South Pittsburg. This work will require a lane closure and traffic shifts over the bridge. Both travel lanes will remain open. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Olympus Painting Contractors Inc./Dunlap/CNY063]

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-8 (STATE HWY. 8) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1: Flagging operations on SR-8 from Grissom Road to Forest Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present. 03/14/25 from 9 am to 10 am, with a rain date of 03/20/25. [2025-117]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair over SR-55 (LM 10.5): The contractor will maintain the closure of lane 2 (slow lanes) on SR-1 on both the EB and WB sides on the bridges with portable barrier rail and drums. These closures are Phase 1 and will remain in place for bridge repair operations for the foreseeable future (months). Under the bridge on SR-55 Bypass the portable barrier rail will remain in place long term, closing the outside shoulders under the bridge. Temporary lane and shoulder closures on and surrounding over and under bridge will also be utilized as needed with proper signing. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum width 15 feet in both directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./McMinnville/CNY196]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on permanent signs. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new curb & gutter. The contractor will also perform asphalt paving at various locations throughout the project. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. NW Georgetown Drive will be temporarily closed the week of 03/10/25 to complete grading for the new alignment of this side road. Carnation Ave will be utilized as a detour during the temporary closure of NW Georgetown Drive. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work northbound from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55: Flagger assisted westbound lane closure between Conner Road and 700' west of Westside Dr NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/06/25 to 03/19/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 resurfacing from SR-60 (LM 5) to SR-74 (LM 6.1): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-311. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to continue punch list work on SR-40. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations will be necessary during this work. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 resurfacing from SR-311 (LM 12.7) to SR-40 (US-64, LM 13.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-74. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 Utility Work northbound from MM 1.5 to MM 2.0: The City of Chattanooga’s contractor has been permitted to complete utility work off the I-75 NB onramp from East Ridge. The shoulder of the I-75 onramp near MM 1.6 will be closed during the duration of the project. Nighttime rolling roadblocks between 9 PM and 6 AM may be utilized to facilitate construction activities and delivery of materials. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through this area.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to have nightly lane closures on I-75 South near Exit 3 (East Brainerd Road/SR-320) beginning Tuesday (3/11) through Thursday (3/13). These closures are necessary to saw cut faulted and cracked concrete pavement in preparation for removal and replacement. Starting at 9 PM on Friday (3/14) night traffic on I-75 South near East Brainerd Road will be reduced from 3 lanes to 2 lanes until 6 AM on Monday (3/17) morning. During this time the concrete pavement previously prepared will be removed and replaced with a new concrete roadway. Traffic flow will be returned to the previous 3 lanes by 6 AM Monday morning. This work is very weather dependent, and should it be canceled then it will be rescheduled for the next available weekend. In addition to this critical work on I-75 South the contractor plans to have nightly closures on I-24 East on Sunday (3/16) and Monday (3/17) to install raised pavement markers and to restripe the lane lines.) It may be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or repairing guardrail, attenuators, etc. (The contractor is currently scheduled to have sweepers nightly cleaning along barrier walls and shoulders on I-75 and I-24 from Tuesday (3/11) to Thursday (3/13). This is a traveling operation, so motorists are asked to stay alert and heed room for this needed maintenance work.) Portions of the left lane on North and South Terrace between Germantown Road and Spring Creek Road will remain closed for the installation of drainage structures, sanitary sewers, retaining and noise wall construction. All work is weather permitting. The entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road are currently closed. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 14 to LM 15: NIGHTTIME Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-2 (Brainerd Road) between Spring Creek Road and Howell Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/03/25 through 05/30/25 from 9 pm - 5 am. [2025-016]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8 to LM 6: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-27 (Rossville Blvd) between E. 31st Street and E. 44th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop or detour if needed. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/20/25 thru 05/22/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-768, 769, 770]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) TDOT Contractor both directions from LM 0.00 to LM 0.77: A routine and fracture critical inspection of Olgiati Bridge will require lane closures on the bridge from Monday, March 17 through March 20 from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm daily. The inspection is scheduled to begin on the northbound outside shoulder on Monday and extend through Tuesday and move to the southbound outside shoulder on Wednesday and Thursday. This work is weather dependent. If the inspection is delayed by inclement weather, it is scheduled to be completed on Friday, March 21. Motorists are advised to slow down as they approach the bridge and be alert for the presence of workers and bridge inspection equipment on the shoulder of the bridge.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3 to LM 4: Flagging operations on SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) from Haven Port Lane to Bennie Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present. 03/17/25 from 9 am to 2 pm, with a rain date 03/19/25. [2025-145 & 2025-146]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5 to LM 6: Daytime lane closures with temporary traffic signals and nighttime detour on SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) between SR-317/Apison Pike and SR-2/US Hwy 64. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop or detour if needed. Arrow board/message boards, and barrels/cones will be present. NIGHTTIME work will be 03/17/25 thru 03/21/25 from 10 PM - 5 AM and DAYTIME work will be 03/17/25 thru 03/21/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-057]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: Daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30 PM as the contractor work along the ramps and 4th Street. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY900]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps. There will be a traffic shift on I-75 NB Exit Ramp to Hamilton Place mall on 02/03/25. The left turn lane will be closed for the construction of a temporary asphalt shoulder. Beginning 02/05/25 Hamilton Loop Road lane closures will be implemented between the intersections near Markman’s Jewelers and Texas Roadhouse. Beginning 3/13/25 the contractor will shift traffic on I-75 NB Ramp off to Hamilton Place Blvd. to the left maintaining 2 lanes on the ramp. The contractor will be performing a rolling roadblock on 03/17/25 on I-75 NB from MM 3.0 to MM 8.0 to remove a crane from the median. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Nightly lane closures are permitted 8 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution, paying attention to construction signage and watching for construction vehicles and personnel.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) McCallie Tunnel cleaning: The McCallie Tunnel will be cleaned on 03/19/2025 from 8 PM to 6 AM. A flagging operation will be setup to direct traffic as one tube will be cleaned at a time. This work is weather permitting. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for bridge and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 03/13/25, 03/14/25, 03/17/25, 03/18/25 and 03/19/25 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for bridge work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: The Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be closed on 03/19/2025 from 8 PM to 6 AM for cleaning. A detour will in effect during the closures to direct traffic to alternative routes. This work is weather permitting. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: The Bachman Tunnel will be closed on 03/19/2025 from 8 PM to 6 AM for cleaning. A detour will in effect during the closures to direct traffic to alternative routes. This work is weather permitting. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 emergency sinkhole repairs at two locations near LM 4.2: During this reporting period the contractor will continue roadway repair work on SR-39. SR-39 will remain closed near LM 4.20 for the duration of this project. [Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNY309]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.09 to LM 3.25: Traffic will be reduced to one lane both directions with a flagging operation on SR-60 over the Tri-County Veterans Bridge at the Rhea-Meigs County Line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/23/25 through 04/24/25 from 8am - 4pm, weather permitting. [133847.00 - Utility Department]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue phase 2 grading operations. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. Motorists should also be aware that traffic was recently moved onto a portion of the new bridge and there is a new traffic pattern through the project site.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-HWY. 27) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 18: Flagging operations on SR-29 (US-HWY 27) from Jackson Road to Frank Reed Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present. 03/13/25 through 03/17/25 from 9 am to 2 pm. [2023-531]

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 repair of bridge over Tennessee River: The repair of the bridge on S.R. 30 over the Tennessee River (L.M. 17.28): The bridge has been reduced to one lane of traffic under the control of a traffic signal. The contractor will be making repairs under the Tennessee River Bridge. Watercraft users should use caution when accessing the TWRA boating ramp under the bridge in Rhea County. The contractor will have equipment and materials in the area of the access road for the boating ramp. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY201]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) Life Cycle Replacement: The Contractor will be replacing overhead Dynamic Message Signs (DMS). Shoulder Closures will be on Bradley I-75 NB between MM 25 and MM 35 and on McMinn I-75 BS between MM 44 and MM 36. Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone during daytime hours. Nightly lane closures may be needed at these locations. RESTRICTIONS: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 AND MCMINN I-75 SB BETWEEN MM 44 and MM 36 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. Total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area. [Davis H. Elliot Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNX413]

REGION 2 Installation of new and upgraded curb ramps and other miscellaneous pedestrian safety improvements: The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: Construction activities are ongoing along Market Street and East Main Street in Chattanooga. The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps. The sidewalk will be closed in this area to all users. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Southern Constructors, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY253]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Cumberland County in Crossville on I-40 at the WB off ramp at exit 322 and the EB on ramp at exit 322. During the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones. [Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNX411]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be replacing various ground mounted signs in Cumberland and Putnam Counties on I-40. This work will require shoulder closures at each location. A crash truck will be on site at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Dunlap/CNY131]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: Sweeping operations are planned throughout Region 2 this reporting period. Sweeping operations are mobile operations along the inside and outside shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. These operations will occur at night between 8 PM and 6 AM for interstates and high traffic state routes, while daytime sweeping can be anticipated between 9 AM to 3 PM for lower traffic state routes.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY210]

REGION 2 Various Interstate and SRs - Cable Barrier Repair: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform cable barrier rail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Typically, only a shoulder closure will be used in the median, but lane closures will be employed as needed.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNY183]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. [Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX270]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNY062: SR-299 at Westel Bridge LM 2.76 to LM 2.82 is reduced to one 10-foot lane across the bridge.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

WARREN COUNTY - CNY196: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed.

REGION 2 - CNX413: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 AND MCMINN I-75 SB BETWEEN MM 44 and MM 36 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. The total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area.

