1st San Francisco Racial Justice Act motion granted, reduces felonies

(Subscription required) San Francisco Public Defender wins first Racial Justice Act motion in the county, reducing felonies to misdemeanors after judge finds implicit bias in police testimony, potentially paving the way for more motions.

