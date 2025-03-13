InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Pouched Washcloth for a Smarter, Safer, and More Convenient Way to Bathe

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marquis N. of Niagara Falls, NY is the creator of the Pouched Washed Cloth, a thoughtfully designed washcloth featuring an integrated pouch to securely hold a bar of soap. This innovative product eliminates the hassle of handling slippery soap bars, making the bathing experience more convenient for users of all ages.The Pouched Washcloth allows users to insert a bar of soap into the built-in pouch, creating an easy way to lather up without the risk of dropping the soap. This not only simplifies bathing but also reduces the risk of slips and falls caused by soap slipping onto the shower or bath floor. The design is especially beneficial for individuals with limited dexterity, making personal hygiene safer and more accessible.Key features of the Pouched Washcloth include:• Built-in Soap Pouch: a small, integrated pouch securely holds a bar of soap to ensure it stays in place while in use.• Effortless Lathering: users can easily lather up the washcloth by simply wetting it, eliminating the need to apply soap separately.• Enhanced Safety: helps prevent soap from slipping onto the floor to reduce the risk of falls in the shower or bath.• Multiple Material Options: available in cotton, bamboo, microfiber, and other fabric choices to suit different preferences and skin sensitivities.Traditional soap bars can be frustrating to use, especially for individuals with mobility or dexterity challenges. The Pouched Washcloth makes the process easier, safer, and more efficient by keeping the soap securely in place while providing a luxurious lather for a thorough cleanse. Ideal for everyday use in homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities, and travel, the Pouched Washcloth is a helpful option for anyone looking to enhance their bathing routine. The product is reusable, easy to clean, and designed to accommodate various soap sizes for maximum convenience.Marquis filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pouched Washed Cloth product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Pouched Washed Cloth can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

