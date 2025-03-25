Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces Celebrates Grand Opening of New Facility

Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces Ribbon- Cutting Ceremony Dr. Victoria Ramirez

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safari Children's Dentistry & Braces , a beloved provider of pediatric dental care in San Antonio, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new facility. This new building is part of the practice’s long-term vision to expand and improve its services to better serve the families of San Antonio and surrounding areas.A New Home for Enhanced Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic Care: The new facility at 12921 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, offers a modern, spacious environment equipped with the latest dental technology. Designed to accommodate more patients efficiently, the new building features multiple dental chairs in a single room, ideal for family appointments, and a comfortable lobby with a welcoming desk. Additional new facilities include a dedicated consultation room, an extended break area for staff, and a specialized orthodontic suite dedicated to our orthodontic practice, including traditional braces, clear aligners, Invisalign, and more. This suite enhances our ability to offer comprehensive dentistry and orthodontics to the community."With the move to our new building, we are upgrading every aspect of our service—from infrastructure to patient care environments. This allows us to continue providing top-notch dental care while enhancing the overall experience for our patients and their families," said Dr. Victoria Ramirez, a leading pediatric dentist at Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces.State-of-the-Art Facilities for Optimal Care: The new 2,713-square-foot building is equipped with advanced dental chairs, cutting-edge X-ray machines, and brand-new infrastructure that supports optimal diagnosing and treatment. These upgrades ensure that every child receives the best possible care in a comfortable and safe setting.Celebrating a New Chapter: Dr. Hind Aldawood, Orthodontist, expressed her enthusiasm about the new facility, "We are incredibly excited to embark on this new chapter. This new space is not just about aesthetic enhancements but about making a significant impact in pediatric dental and orthodontic care in our community."Last December 5th, we held a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by members of the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, as well as the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, marking the official opening of this advanced facility.About Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces: Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces is dedicated to providing exceptional pediatric dental and orthodontic care in San Antonio, TX. With a team of experienced pediatric dentists and state-of-the-art facilities, Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces is committed to making dental care accessible and comfortable for children.For more information on the new facility or to schedule a visit, please contact Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces at (210) 590-8858 or visit https://www.safarichildrensdentistryandbraces.com

