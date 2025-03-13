InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Wearable Emergency Alert System for the Hearing Impaired

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amber Lee J. of Fort Myers, FL is the creator of the Illuminating Ears, a wearable bracelet that is designed to ensure that hearing-impaired children and adults can quickly and independently respond to emergency alerts through vibrations and flashing lights. Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere—but for individuals with hearing impairments, recognizing an emergency situation can be challenging.This innovative device enhances safety and awareness in schools, retail stores, public spaces, and other environments where traditional auditory alarms may go unnoticed. By using a Bluetooth-enabled sensor, Illuminating Ears connects with public announcement systems, instantly alerting wearers when an emergency arises.Key features of the invention include:• Real-Time Emergency Detection: automatically connects to public emergency systems via Bluetooth to detect lockdowns, fire alarms, or other emergency alerts.• Multi-Sensory Alerts: vibrations and flashing LED lights notify wearers immediately, ensuring quick response.• Comfortable and Flexible Design: the bracelet is made of lightweight, durable plastic, designed for everyday wear.• Color-Coded Light Signals: the bracelet illuminates in multiple colors to indicate different emergency situations.• Independence and Safety: enables hearing-impaired individuals to navigate public spaces safely without relying on others for emergency notifications.For children with hearing disabilities, emergency awareness in schools can be particularly challenging. Whether it's a lockdown drill, fire alarm, or other urgent situation, Illuminating Ears ensures they receive instant notification, eliminating the need for constant reliance on teachers or friends. Beyond schools, this device is also ideal for adults in workplaces, shopping centers, transportation hubs, and other public locations, providing a discreet yet effective emergency alert system. With accessibility and safety at its core, Illuminating Ears is poised to set a new standard for inclusive emergency response.The global assistive technology market is growing due to increased awareness and accessibility initiatives for individuals with disabilities. With integrated Bluetooth, LED lights, and vibration alerts, Illuminating Ears aligns with the increasing demand for functional, health-focused wearables associated with this assistive technology market. This invention would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Amber filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Illuminating Ears product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Illuminating Ears can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

