Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces Unveils New State-of-the-Art Facility to Better Serve the Community

Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces Dr. Gladys Carrasco

Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces opens a new building, expanding care to meet the growing needs of Pleasanton and surrounding areas.

PLEASANTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces , a cornerstone of pediatric dental care in the Pleasanton area, is proud to announce the opening of its new, larger facility. This state-of-the-art building, located at the same address of 217 South Reed Street, represents the first phase of an ambitious plan to provide enhanced dental services to the communities of Pleasanton, Poteet, Jourdanton, and beyond.A Future-Focused Facility: The new 2,713 square foot facility marks a significant upgrade from the previous 1,000 square foot space. It includes multiple new dental chairs that allow for treating up to six patients simultaneously, a dedicated room designed specifically for family appointments, and a spacious lobby with a welcoming front desk area. The facility also boasts a new consultation room and an expanded break area for staff, ensuring that the team can recharge and provide the best possible care to their patients.Advanced Technology for Optimal Care: Equipped with the latest dental technology, the new facility features state-of-the-art dental chairs, advanced X-ray machines, and an updated infrastructure that supports optimal diagnosing and treatment. These improvements will enable the clinic to enhance its service offerings and continue providing top-quality care.Dr. Gladys Carrasco’s Vision for the Future: Dr. Gladys Carrasco, a beloved pediatric dentist at the clinic, expressed her enthusiasm about the new facility, saying, "We are thrilled about the opening of our new building this April. This expansion is not just about physical growth but also about deepening our commitment to the community. We can now serve more families efficiently and comfortably in a space that is built for modern pediatric dentistry."Celebrating a New Chapter: While the exact date for the grand opening is still to be determined, the clinic plans to host a celebratory event to mark this significant milestone. The event will offer guided tours of the new facility, introductions to the dental services and technologies now available, and activities for children and families.About Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces: Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces has been a fixture in the community, providing expert dental care to young patients. With a team of experienced pediatric dentists and a commitment to inclusive care, the clinic continues to set the standard for pediatric dental services in the region.For more information on the new facility or to schedule a visit, please contact Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces at (830) 590-2024 or visit https://www.pleasantonchildrensdentistry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.