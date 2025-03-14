Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Introduces FOREVERSMILE: A Lifetime Retainer Assurance Program

Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Dr. Lauren Digioia

Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics launches FOREVERSMILE, a retainer assurance program ensuring lifelong perfect smiles.

CIBOLO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant move to enhance orthodontic care, Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is proud to announce the launch of its FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program . Aimed at ensuring the long-term success of orthodontic treatments, FOREVERSMILE provides patients with continuous retainer replacements, safeguarding their investments in a perfect smile.Program Highlights: FOREVERSMILE is designed to offer a lifetime of retainer replacements for a one-time enrollment fee. The program is available to all orthodontic patients at Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics and covers any necessary replacements of retainers that are lost or damaged. This initiative reflects the practice's dedication to patient care and commitment to maintaining the lasting beauty of orthodontic results.The Importance of Retainers: Retainers are essential for maintaining the alignment of teeth after the removal of braces. They ensure that the teeth do not shift back to their original positions, a common occurrence if retainers are not used as directed. Dr. Patricia Reese, Board Certified Orthodontist at Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, explains, "Retainers are the final yet critical phase of orthodontic treatments. With FOREVERSMILE, we ensure our patients' smiles remain as intended, without additional stress about retainer costs in the future."Enrollment and Benefits: Patients can enroll in the FOREVERSMILE program during their final orthodontic appointment. Once enrolled, patients receive their first pair of retainers and are eligible for free replacements throughout their lifetime. This program not only offers peace of mind but also significantly cuts the long-term costs associated with orthodontic care.Commitment to Excellence: "Our goal is to provide an uncompromising level of care that extends beyond the orthodontic treatment phase," said Dr. Lauren Digioia, DDS, at Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. "FOREVERSMILE is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure every patient enjoys a lifetime of smiles without worrying about the little bumps along the way."About Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics: Located at 3738 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics serves Cibolo, Schertz, Selma, and surrounding communities with top-tier pediatric dental and orthodontic care. The clinic is renowned for its comprehensive treatment options and a child-friendly environment that eases the anxiety associated with dental visits.For more information on the FOREVERSMILE program or to schedule an appointment, please visit Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics or call (210) 361-2228.

