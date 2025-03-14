Dr. Dakota Miller earns Board Certification in Orthodontics, enhancing care at Alamo Ranch Children's Dentistry & Braces

Alamo Ranch Children's Dentistry & Braces Dr. Dakota Miller

Dr. Dakota Miller of Alamo Ranch Children's Dentistry & Braces is now a Board Certified Orthodontist, recognized by the American Board of Orthodontics.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alamo Ranch Children's Dentistry & Braces , a leading pediatric and orthodontic practice in San Antonio, is proud to announce that Dr. Dakota Miller has successfully achieved board certification from the American Board of Orthodontics. This significant professional milestone underscores Dr. Miller’s commitment to excellence and her dedication to providing the highest standard of orthodontic care to children and adolescents.Background of Achievement: Board certification is granted to orthodontists who have completed a rigorous set of written and clinical examinations, demonstrating their commitment to professionalism and continuous learning in the field of orthodontics. Dr. Miller’s certification places her among the elite of her profession, recognized for her exceptional skills and advanced training.About Dr. Dakota Miller: Dr. Miller, originally from the Rio Grande Valley, has been a part of the San Antonio community for several years, where she has built a reputation for excellent patient care and innovative orthodontic solutions. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Miller earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from UT Health San Antonio, finishing at the top of her class. She continued her professional development in San Antonio, where she completed her orthodontic residency and received her Master’s degree in Dental Science in May 2024.Commitment to Community and Patient Care: At Alamo Ranch Children's Dentistry & Braces, Dr. Miller is known not only for her clinical skills but also for her compassionate approach to treating young patients. Her certification is not just a personal achievement but a broader commitment to the Alamo Ranch community to ensure that the local youth receive the best possible orthodontic care.A Word from Dr. Miller: “I am thrilled to receive this board certification, which represents a significant milestone in my career. This achievement is not just for me but for all my patients at Alamo Ranch Children's Dentistry & Braces. It reinforces my commitment to providing the highest standard of care, ensuring that every child we treat receives the best possible outcomes for their orthodontic needs,” said Dr. Miller.Looking Forward: With Dr. Miller’s board certification, Alamo Ranch Children's Dentistry & Braces continues to set the standard for pediatric dental and orthodontic care in the region. The practice remains dedicated to investing in professional development and adopting the latest technologies to provide exceptional care and treatment outcomes.For more information about Dr. Dakota Miller or to schedule a consultation, please visit Alamo Ranch Children's Dentistry & Braces or call (210) 796-2515.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.