Italian American One Voice Coalition Raps Saturday Night Live for Pattern of Bigoted Italian Slurs
NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), the nation’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, is calling out Saturday Night Live (“SNL”) for perpetrating a pattern of bigoted, racial slurs of Italians.
SNL has launched a pattern of comments now equating Italians as non-whites. In a skit on the last show, guest Lady Gaga and SNL cast member Bowen Yang deliberately manipulate the Eric Clapton song “Wonderful tonight” with the slur “…and you just don’t realize, Italians aren’t white.” In a previous show, during the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost states – “Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has been accused of spreading white supremacist ideas, which is crazy!” He then incredulously asks, “We’re now counting Italians as whites?”
See the above at the following links:
Gaga and Yang – at 2:50 - https://youtu.be/GFH7tINxGng?si=dyyt-5R2pcK0BrYR&t=170
Jost - https://youtube.com/shorts/7q-Bp_IolOA?si=Z8SZqaQ5Jh3iYXRA
“This is an appalling throwback to the bigoted, denigrating attacks on Italian immigrants during the late 1800’s,” stated Andre’ DiMino, IAOVC President. “What is SNL trying to do with this deliberate and atrocious pattern of despicable racist slurs against the Italian ethnicity, turn back the clock to a terrible era for Italians in our country. Don’t we have enough division in this country without such a blatant demeaning insult?”
DiMino made calls to NBC in New York and to Broadway Video, producers of SNL, to query them on this new campaign to demean Italians. As expected, his calls went unanswered.
“With your prominence in the American entertainment landscape for 50 years, this is not funny or entertaining – it is racist and disgraceful,” DiMino messaged to SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels. “Your hurtful, stereotypical, demeaning and pejorative campaign to portray Italians as non-white would not be done to any other ethnicity. Stop it”
IAOVC is calling on all Italian American organizations to contact NBC at 212-664-4602 and Broadway Video at 212-265-7600 and tell them to stop this racist, bigoted campaign against Italians.
“Although we have been barraged with stereotyping and denigration in the entertainment media, we certainly did not expect to have this throwback to the days of deliberate racism against Italians being launched by a major network show. You would not have made such a blatant, demeaning and pejorative pattern of comments about any other ethnic or racial group. NBC and Mr. Michaels, we ask for that same sensitivity,” DiMino noted. “Stop these slurs and apologize for making them. That is the right thing to do now!”
IAOVC remains committed to promoting a fair and accurate representation of Italian Americans in media, politics, and society at large.
The Italian American One Voice Coalition is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
To support IAOVC's efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate.
IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture.
IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, "The Alfano Digest," to individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of "Defenders" who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations, where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information.
