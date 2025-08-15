Native American & Italian American Groups Unite to Protect Cultural Heritage at Solidarity Session
Defending the Redskins logo - hear from Thomas White Calf great nephew of the Blackfeet chief who served as the face of the Washington Redskins for 48 years, John Two Guns White Calf.
Launched in March of last year, these monthly virtual gatherings have built a landmark alliance between NAGA, IAOVC, and a growing network of organizations committed to preserving truth, heritage, and authentic cultural narratives. Each session features in-depth discussions on countering cancel culture and showcases a distinguished guest speaker offering unique insights and solutions.
This month’s guest speaker is Thomas White Calf, a great nephew of the Blackfeet chief who served as the face of the Washington Redskins for 48 years, John Two Guns White Calf. The family of the Blackfeet chief want his image back on the fields of the NFL.
Cancel culture, often fueled by oversimplification and historical revisionism, can silence communities and erase the rich complexities of their stories. Native American and Italian American communities share a history of marginalization, misrepresentation, and enduring stereotypes—yet both remain determined to defend their place in America’s cultural mosaic.
NAGA President, Tony Henson stated, “We are very pleased to have Thomas White Calf as our upcoming guest speaker to hear directly from the family of the iconic symbol of the Redskins.”
“Each Solidarity Session deepens our understanding and strengthens our united voice,” said Andre’ DiMino, IAOVC President. “We welcome all communities to join us. Together, we can promote unity, preserve heritage, and ensure our histories are told with truth and respect.”
The upcoming session promises not only dialogue but action - an opportunity for all participants to stand together against the forces that seek to divide by erasing the past.
The next Solidarity Session will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 8 PM EDT.
Participation is free but registration is required to join the Solidarity Session. Click the link on www.thesolidaritysessions.com to register.
About NAGA
The Native Americans Guardian’s Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms. “Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation.org. To join NAGA’s new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture “Seven Generations Alliance” visit www.nagaeducation.org/general-9-1
About IAOVC
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 33-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.