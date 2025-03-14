Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. Announces Leadership Restructuring to Support Growth in Commercial Electrical Services

Tutor Electrical Service, a commercial electrical contractor serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has announced key leadership changes .

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tutor Electrical Service, Inc., a leading commercial electrical contractor serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has announced key leadership changes to strengthen its operations and support continued growth. The internal restructuring includes appointing a new President/Chief Executive Officer and several other strategic leadership positions.

After more than 32 years since founding Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. and serving as the company’s President, Bobby Tutor has transitioned to Owner and Chairman, ensuring continued vision and strategic oversight while passing daily operations to the newly structured leadership team.

“I started with a deep passion to create a company rooted in honesty and integrity. Over the years, through all the challenges, we’ve not only endured but thrived. I’m incredibly proud of the team that shares these values, as we continue to grow and improve, striving to be better every day, in every way,” said Bobby Tutor, Owner and Chairman.



The newly appointed leadership team includes:

● Brian Brinkmann – President/Chief Executive Officer

● Michael Barnett – Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer

● Karen Graves – Vice President of Finance & Administration/Chief Financial Officer

● Jason Werry – Vice President of Operations

● Diana Tutor – Corporate Secretary

These leadership changes reflect Tutor Electrical Service's commitment to excellence in electrical contracting, project management, and customer service across North Texas.

In addition to executive leadership shifts, the company has also announced key staff positions:

● Brandi Patterson – Director of Administrative Support

● Tony Adrian – Senior Project Manager

● Abby Weaver – Back Office Coordinator



"While these changes mark an exciting new chapter for our company, they are a continuation of, not a departure from, the core values established by Bobby and Diana Tutor when they formed Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. in 1993. Honesty, integrity, dependability, hard work, and pride are what drives us and will allow us to continue to grow and serve our commercial and industrial clients across Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond," said Brian Brinkmann, President and CEO.

With a strong foundation and an experienced team, Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. is poised for continued success in delivering elite electrical contracting solutions, including commercial design-build services, property management, lighting, and renewable energy electrical systems.

For more information about Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. and its services, visit tutorelectric.com.

About Tutor Electrical Service, Inc.

Tutor Electrical Service has been a trusted commercial electrical contractor in the Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding area for over 32 years. The company specializes in high-quality electrical solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients and is dedicated to innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

