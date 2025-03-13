Submit Release
MPD Arrests a Juvenile in Multiple Southwest Robbery Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile male in connection with multiple robberies in Southwest.

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was riding a bicycle in the 300 block of I Street, Southwest. The suspect assaulted the victim, took their bicycle, and then fled the scene. CCN: 25010433

Robbery (Fear): On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at approximately 3:56 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of 7th Street, Southwest. The suspects threatened the victim, demanded property, and the victim complied. The suspects fled the scene. Moments later, responding officers located and arrested a 15-year-old male, of Northeast, D.C., and charged him with Robbery. CCN: 25013960

Assault with Intent to Rob: On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at approximately 4:14 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 300 block of Maple Drive, Southwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. After the suspects failed, they fled the scene. CNN: 25017566

On March 12, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

