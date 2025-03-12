Google has Acquired Land in Stillwater

The City of Stillwater is excited for further progress toward establishing an economic driver for the region and is pleased to announce Google as the Fortune 100 company that acquired land at the intersection of Perkins and Richmond Roads with plans for future development of a data center campus.

“Google choosing Stillwater is a testament to the strength of our economy, our workforce, and our commitment to community investment,” Mayor Will Joyce said. “This project is a tremendous collaborative effort among the City, our economic development partners at the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, and several local stakeholders. Together, we look forward to welcoming Google to the Stillwater community.”

This milestone is the culmination of a collective effort from integral partners including Stillwater Public Schools, Meridian Technology Center, Payne County Commissioners, Payne County Health Department, OG&E, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, Visit Stillwater, Oklahoma State University, City of Stillwater, State of Oklahoma, and many community members.

“City administration and staff will continue to work closely with Google throughout the development phase. We look forward to the successful implementation of the project, and the positive economic impact they will have on our community,” City Manager Brady Moore said.