MyDefence Opens Production Facility in Oklahoma City, Bringing Plug-and-Play, Mission-Ready Counter-Drone Capabilities to U.S. Defense and National Security

MyDefence officially opened its U.S. counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) manufacturing and innovation facility in Oklahoma City on Feb. 26, solidifying the company’s North American production footprint. By producing C-UAS technology on U.S. soil, MyDefence guarantees speed and access to the end user and a secure supply chain.

“Establishing this facility in Oklahoma City reflects our continuing commitment to strengthening America’s defense industrial base and supporting the U.S. Army,” said William Ostrowski, President and CEO of MyDefence North America. “Domestic production ensures our U.S. military, National Guard, and homeland security partners have reliable, fully plug-and-play, mission-ready counter-drone capabilities when and where they need them.”

Drone threats continue to evolve in complexity, range, and frequency, driving increased demand for agile and scalable counter-UAS. By bringing advanced C-UAS production within the U.S., MyDefence contributes to a more secure and responsive defense manufacturing ecosystem. Domestic production reduces dependency on extended supply chains and supports compliance with U.S. procurement and security standards.

“Our team of military veterans and defense experts design counter-UAS with frontline operators in mind,” said Ostrowski. “These wearable and mobile technologies give operators the mobility, situational awareness, and flexibility they need to respond quickly to evolving drone threats, protecting missions, communities and critical infrastructure worldwide.”

The Oklahoma City expansion supports high-skilled roles across engineering, manufacturing, integration and operations. MyDefence intends to collaborate with regional partners to support workforce development initiatives and contribute to Oklahoma’s growing aerospace and defense talent pipeline.

In addition to supplying the U.S. Army with C‑UAS technology and establishing a new manufacturing facility in the United States, MyDefence continues to expand its global footprint with operations in Singapore and Europe and ongoing collaboration with key NATO allies.

MyDefence is a global provider of advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS), delivering wearable and mobile detection and mitigation solutions to military, government, and security partners worldwide. The company’s technologies are designed to address evolving unmanned aerial threats while providing operators with flexible, mission-ready capabilities. To learn more, visit www.mydenfence.us