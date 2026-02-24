Oklahoma’s Burgeoning Aluminum Hub Gets Boost With Agreement Between U.S. Aluminum Company and EGA, Century Aluminum

Local firm U.S. Aluminum Company has signed an agreement with EGA and Century Aluminum, the companies behind the planned primary aluminum production plant in Inola, Oklahoma, to explore the development of an aluminum fabrication plant near the new smelter. See photos of leaders from the three companies commemorating the agreement.

The project, named Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, is expected to double U.S. primary aluminum production and make Oklahoma a national center of aluminum-related manufacturing. U.S. Aluminum Company is the first downstream firm to sign an agreement with the project developers.

U.S. Aluminum Company’s goal is to build a plant near the smelter to turn liquid aluminum into products for the electrical, defense, aerospace, automotive and machinery industries. U.S. Aluminum Company was founded by the Plotkin Family of Oklahoma City, owners of leading aluminum fabrication company M-D Building Products, which has been a national leader in the hardware industry stretching back more than a century.

Ryan Plotkin, President and CEO of U.S. Aluminum Company, said: “The development of America’s largest and most advanced primary aluminum production plant right here in Oklahoma is a transformative industrial opportunity for our state and country. U.S. Aluminum Company intends to leverage the availability of Oklahoma-made metal to be the cornerstone aluminum processing facility in Inola, creating additional jobs and making strategic products for the many downstream industries we expect will grow around the new smelter as well as customers throughout America.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: “This project will help make Oklahoma – especially

Inola – one of the top places in America to manufacture aluminum products, while creating thousands of new jobs for Oklahomans. We’re proud to sign our first downstream exploratory agreement before the smelter is even built, and even prouder that our first partner is an Oklahoma-based company. This is a strong signal that Oklahoma is ready to lead the future of aluminum manufacturing.”

Jesse Gary, Chief Executive Officer of Century Aluminum said, “By establishing an aluminum hub in Oklahoma, we are strengthening and shortening the supply chain for a critical metal that supports American industries. Today’s announcement highlights the multiplier effect of revitalizing domestic production—attracting new infrastructure investment and creating jobs in adjacent industries.”

Construction of Oklahoma Primary Aluminum is expected to begin by the end of 2026, with first primary aluminum production by the end of the decade. EGA and Century are developing the project in partnership, with EGA holding 60 percent and Century 40 percent. The plant will use EGA’s latest state-of-the-art EX technology, the most advanced ever installed in the United States.

About Emirates Global Aluminium

Emirates Global Aluminium is the world’s largest ‘premium aluminum’ producer, manufacturing one in every 25 tonnes of aluminum made worldwide. EGA is an integrated aluminum producer, with operations from alumina refining to the production of cast metal and recycling. EGA’s operations include an aluminum smelter and an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, an aluminum smelter in Dubai, and a specialty foundry in Germany, and an aluminum recycling plant in the United States.

Founded over 50 years ago, EGA has been a steadfast partner to American industries, driving innovation and progress. The United States stands as one of EGA’s largest single-country markets globally, with aluminum manufacturers nationwide utilizing EGA metal. EGA’s high-quality aluminum supports tens of thousands of American jobs across aerospace, automotive, construction, energy systems, and electronics sectors. Additionally, EGA’s high-purity aluminum plays a crucial role in specialized U.S. defense applications. Established in 1999, EGA America, the company’s U.S. marketing and sales arm, is based in St. Louis, Missouri. EGA America has been a market leader in ensuring the seamless logistics and sales of EGA’s aluminum products across the U.S., fostering strong relationships with key industry players and contributing significantly to the local economy.

EGA expanded its U.S. presence with the acquisition of an 80 per cent shareholding in Spectro Alloys in 2024. EGA Spectro Alloys is a leading aluminum recycling plant in Rosemount, Minnesota.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

About U.S. Aluminum Company

U.S. Aluminum Company is a U.S.-based, next-generation aluminum manufacturing company focused on strengthening domestic supply chains for critical industrial, infrastructure, defense, and aerospace applications. Headquartered in Oklahoma, the company is being developed as a cornerstone downstream processor of molten aluminum and scrap, converting primary metal into high-value, engineered products for North American customers. U.S. Aluminum Company’s planned product portfolio is designed to serve customers that require reliable, domestically produced aluminum with high performance, traceability, and security of supply.

Strategically co-located with a planned new U.S. smelter at the Port of Inola in Oklahoma, U.S. Aluminum Company is built around direct access to molten aluminum, enabling lower energy intensity, reduced emissions, improved metal quality, and enhanced cost competitiveness versus traditional remelt-based operations. The site is expected to anchor a broader downstream manufacturing ecosystem, attracting additional value-added aluminum processors and suppliers.

U.S. Aluminum Company is being developed by an Oklahoma-based manufacturing team with more than a century of operating history in aluminum building products and industrial manufacturing through its founders’ family-owned company, M-D Building Products. The company is committed to long-term domestic investment, workforce development, and partnering with federal, state, and local stakeholders to reinforce America’s industrial base.