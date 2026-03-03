Oklahoma Department of Commerce Welcomes New Board of Directors

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce today announced the appointment of new members to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Board, established in 2025 through SB 987. The Department looks forward to partnering with the board to drive economic opportunity, attract new investment and support continued growth and prosperity in communities across the state.

“We are excited to work alongside this board as we continue building on Oklahoma’s strong economic momentum,” said John Budd, CEO of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “With a record $14.7 billion in capital investment in 2025, companies are clearly recognizing Oklahoma as the best place in the country to start, grow, and expand a business. This board brings valuable private-sector expertise that will help ensure Oklahoma remains the most business-friendly state in the country.”

The nine members are responsible for approving the Department of Commerce’s strategic plans and budgets, advising on the appointment and compensation of the chief executive officer, advising on economic development projects as warranted and in coordination with the Legislative Evaluation and Development Committee and submitting annual reports to the Governor and the Legislature.

“It is an honor to serve as chair of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Board at such a pivotal time for our state,” said Deborah Moorad, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce. “Oklahoma is coming off an extraordinary year of economic achievement, and we have a tremendous opportunity to build on that success. I look forward to working with my fellow board members, the Commerce team and our partners across the state to strengthen our competitive edge, support job creation and ensure Oklahoma continues to lead as a premier destination for business and investment.”