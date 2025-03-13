Vycor Medical Joins B2i Digital Venture Company Program to Build and Educate Its Investor Base

Vycor Medical operates through two distinct business units, each focused on addressing critical needs in neurosurgery and vision rehabilitation. Vycor Medical is addressing two significant areas of unmet need in healthcare—improving neurosurgical outcomes and rehabilitation patients with vision loss from stroke and brain injury.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital is pleased to announce that Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCQB: VYCO) has been named a B2i Digital Venture Company . Through this partnership, B2i Digital will support Vycor Medical's investor engagement efforts, highlighting the company's innovative medical solutions for neurosurgery and vision rehabilitation.Vycor Medical operates through two distinct business units, each focused on addressing critical needs in neurosurgery and vision rehabilitation.The Vycor Medical division provides neurosurgeons with the ViewSite Brain Access System (VBAS), a minimally invasive neurosurgical device designed to improve access to brain lesions while reducing tissue damage and enhancing patient outcomes. The VBAS system is currently used in over 300 hospitals in the US and in numerous countries internationally. VBAS is protected by 41 issued and 10 pending patents and has been validated through 43 peer-reviewed studies. These studies demonstrate that use of VBAS results in: less brain tissue damage; less invasive procedure; improved access and better visibility; and reduced operating and recovery time.The company's NovaVision division provides a suite of clinically supported vision rehabilitation therapies aimed at helping patients recover from visual impairments caused by stroke or other brain injury. The Visual Restoration Therapy (VRT) is the only commercialized FDA-cleared therapy for vision rehabilitation following neurological brain damage, making it a unique and important option for patients seeking to regain lost visual capabilities. The complementary NeuroEyeCoach program, clinically supported by a 296-patient study (the largest to date in the neuro visual space), enables dramatic improvements in patients’ ability to detect objects in the visual field by training them to make better eye movements with improvement in over 80% of patients. The NovaVision therapies, while showing a positive impact on these patients’ lives, still require significant development to allow them to successfully address their multi-billion dollar market potential."Vycor Medical is addressing two significant areas of unmet need in healthcare—improving neurosurgical outcomes and rehabilitation patients with vision loss from stroke and brain injury," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "With FDA-cleared or registered products and an established presence in hospitals, Vycor is uniquely positioned in their markets. We look forward to sharing their unique story with our retail and institutional investor community.""Vycor Medical's mission is to deliver advanced, clinically validated solutions that improve patient outcomes in neurosurgery and neuro-rehabilitation," said Peter Zachariou, CEO of Vycor Medical. "Through our partnership with B2i Digital, we aim to expand our reach to investors and educate them about the potential of our innovative medical technologies."About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Vycor Medical, Inc.Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCQB: VYCO) is dedicated to providing the medical community with innovative and superior surgical and therapeutic solutions. The company has a portfolio of FDA cleared or registered medical solutions that are changing and improving lives every day. The company operates two business units: Vycor Medical and NovaVision, both of which adopt a minimally or non-invasive approach.VYCOR MEDICALis a registered trademark of Vycor Medical, Inc. VIEWSITE™, VIEWSITE BRAIN ACCESS SYSTEM™, VBAS™ and VBAS AC™ are all common law trademarks of Vycor Medical, Inc. NovaVision, NovaVision VRT, NovaVision & Design, VIDIT, VRT Vision Restoration Therapy, NeuroEyeCoachand NeuroEyeCoach & Designare all registered trademarks of NovaVision, Inc.Vycor Medical Investor Contact Information:info@vycormedical.com561.558.2020

