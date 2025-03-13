Montgomery County Leaders Host Third United in Service and Support Information Session on March 19 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, March 13 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 13, 2025

From the Office of the Council Vice President Will Jawando

Attorney General Anthony G. Brown to join Council Vice President Jawando for a virtual information session on federal worker rights and legal updates

Montgomery County Council Vice President Will Jawando will be joined by Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown for the third virtual United in Service and Support community meeting on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The meeting will focus on federal worker rights and legal updates.

With the federal workforce facing an uncertain future and fundamental rights under attack, local leaders are coming together to show their support for community members and share important community resources with residents.

This is the third in a series of biweekly online resource sessions hosted by the County Council focused on employment, work source development and unemployment benefits, immigration issues, housing assistance, health and wellness, and essential County services. Residents should also visit the Council’s resource webpage which has information on a wide variety of services for Montgomery County residents.

The online host will have access to read messages in the Q&A feature to protect the privacy of those joining the meeting. Residents can also submit a question here at any time.

Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be provided. The webinar will also be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's YouTube page.

# # #