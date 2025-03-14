Oola Bowls® Expands to West Chester, PA, Bringing Premium Açaí Bowls and Other Healthy Eats to Historic Town Center

Oola Bowls, the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S., announces its newest location in West Chester, PA.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. and its superfood shakes, drinks and snacks, is thrilled to announce its newest location in the heart of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Located in the town’s vibrant historic district, the new store will open its doors this spring, offering West Chester and nearby communities delicious, health-conscious food and beverage options.“Oola Bowls is all about serving up happiness in every bowl, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring that experience to West Chester,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola Bowls. “This town has such a rich history and a strong sense of community, making it the perfect place for us to continue our mission of providing fresh, nutritious, and flavorful food that makes people feel good.”Visitors can expect Oola Bowls’ innovative menu, including its popular açaí and pitaya bowls, handcrafted smoothies , coffees and teas, and healthy snacks—all made with the highest quality ingredients.Nestled in a prime location within West Chester Borough, the new Oola Bowls store is designed to be a welcoming space where guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting atmosphere. The store’s opening aligns with Oola Bowls’ ongoing expansion across the East Coast as the brand continues to grow its footprint in communities that embrace a balanced and active lifestyle. Oola Bowls will be opening locations this spring and summer in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Georgia as well as in the Mid-Atlantic states. West Chester will be the first of several Oola Bowls locations to open in Chester County.“We are passionate about making healthy food accessible and enjoyable, and we can’t wait to be part of the Chester County community,” added Brock Snider, Co-founder of Oola Bowls. “Whether you’re a student, a local resident, or just visiting this charming town, we invite you to stop by, grab a bowl, and experience what happiness tastes like.”Oola Bowls West Chester is located at 16 E Gay Street, West Chester, PA. For more information about this location’s spring grand opening event and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowls) or visit www.oolabowls.com About Oola BowlsOola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola Bowls is on a mission to fuel balanced living with delicious, better-for-you foods. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola Bowls is redefining what it means to eat well—simple, satisfying, and truly good for you.

