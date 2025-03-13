More Than a Race: Inaugural Preakness Festival Signature Events Announced

Preakness Festival

Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore, Preakness Festival 150 Committee and Sport & Entertainment Corp. of Maryland Detail Weeklong Celebration

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore, Preakness Festival 150 Committee and the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland today announced a lineup of signature events for the inaugural Preakness Festival, a weeklong celebration leading up to the historic 150th running of the Preakness Stakes. The lineup includes a star-studded concert, a family-friendly festival in Park Heights and a golf tournament. The Preakness Festival is “More Than a Race” that will transform Maryland into a hub of culture, entertainment, and community engagement and solidify Preakness’ place as the premier sporting and cultural event in the state."The Preakness Festival is not just about honoring a storied tradition, it’s about building an inclusive future," said Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore. "Featuring a series of events taking place across our great state, this festival is an invitation for all Marylanders to take part in something truly special. Together, we will create a legacy of celebration, opportunity, and economic impact that extends far beyond race day."The Preakness Festival will feature a mix of free and ticketed events leading up to the Preakness Stakes, showcasing Maryland’s diverse communities, rich heritage, and small businesses.Saturday, May 10 – In Association with Park Heights Renaissance, The 4th Annual George “Spider” Anderson Music and Arts Festival (Park Heights, Baltimore). Honoring George "Spider" Anderson, the first African American jockey to win the Preakness Stakes, this free family-friendly festival will feature horseback riding, live entertainment and games.Sunday, May 11 – Maryland Horse Farm Tour (Select farms across Maryland). A fun, free day for families to connect with horses in the places where Maryland's racehorses are grown – in celebration of Maryland’s rich equine history.Monday, May 12 – Governor’s Open Golf Tournament (Baltimore Country Club, Timonium). This ticketed premier golf event will bring together business leaders, community advocates and top athletes for a day of friendly competition and networking.Wednesday, May 14 – Magic of Maryland Music Celebration (Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore Inner Harbor). A ticketed waterfront concert with headliner Club Quarantine 5 featuring D-Nice & Friends alongside the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra with Conductor Igmar Thomas.Thursday, May 15 – Government House Festival Fundraiser (Government House, Annapolis). This exclusive evening of philanthropy, networking and celebration, will bring together Maryland’s top leaders, influencers and changemakers to support community-driven initiatives across the state.In addition to its signature events, the Preakness Festival will also feature ancillary experiences, connecting Maryland residents and visitors alike to the state’s deep-rooted equine history. Among these is a Maryland Art Place (MAP) Best in Show, A Contemporary Fine Art Exhibition Celebrating Preakness 150. MAP will feature large-scale artworks related to Maryland’s horse culture and the Preakness Stakes with a free event in Baltimore.Also included are co-branded events like “Mother’s Day at the Races,” presented by the Maryland Jockey Club on Sunday, May 11 at Pimlico Race Course. At this ticketed event, guests can enjoy live thoroughbred racing and a full-service brunch.The Preakness Festival aims to drive economic growth, tourism and small business engagement. Through strategic public and private partnerships, the festival will support minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses, while celebrating Maryland’s equestrian heritage and expanding access to world-class entertainment.“For this to be Maryland’s decade, it must be Baltimore’s time – and the inaugural Preakness Festival is one of the ways we make it happen,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “I want to thank the incredible partners who have come together across sectors, ideologies, and industries to create our biggest celebration yet. Preakness is not just about a race – it’s about believing in Baltimore again. And this year, we’re investing in winners on and off the racetrack.”The Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, along with key festival leadership, is dedicated to ensuring equitable economic impact, with investments in local businesses, workforce development and tourism initiatives. With Maryland’s equine industry already accounting for 25% of the state’s agricultural base, supporting 28,000 jobs and $3 billion in total economic impact, the Preakness Festival is poised to elevate both the horse racing industry and affiliated sectors such as hospitality, retail and entertainment."For generations, the Preakness has been a defining part of Baltimore’s identity, shining a spotlight on our city’s culture and resilience," said Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "The Preakness Festival takes that legacy to the next level by focusing on equitable development, job creation, and long-term revitalization. This festival will uplift communities, especially in Northwest Baltimore, while embracing the spirit that makes our city truly special."First Lady Dawn Moore, Christian Johansson, Belinda Stronach, David Rubenstein, Michael Hankin, and Calvin Butler serve as Preakness Festival leadership co-chairs. Governor Wes Moore, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and his wife, Hana Scott, serve as honorary festival chairs.In May 2024, the Board of Public Works approved a landmark agreement transferring ownership of Pimlico Race Course to the State of Maryland, securing Baltimore as the permanent home of the Preakness Stakes and making Pimlico the year-round center for thoroughbred racing in the state. This agreement paves the way for a full renovation of Pimlico’s facilities, including upgrades to the racetrack, the construction of a hotel and event space, and a $10 million investment from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to support housing, job training, workforce development and other community initiatives in Park Heights."The Preakness Festival represents an exciting new chapter for Maryland," said Terry Hasseltine, President of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland. "By blending tradition with innovation, we are creating an event that not only honors the legacy of the Preakness but also fuels long-term economic and cultural growth throughout the state."Initial planning and seed funding for the festival was made possible through the Maryland Sports Commission’s Major Events Fund. Host Partners for Preakness Festival include The State of Maryland and The City of Baltimore. Founding Partners include the Maryland Lottery, Brown Advisory, the Carlyle Group and Exelon Corporation.Additional sponsors recently named include Kaiser Permanente, APG Federal Credit Union and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.