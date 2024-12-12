ROBERTO CLEMENTE LEGACY FURTHER CELEBRATED THROUGH SPECIAL COINS APPROVED BY CONGRESS

House Bill 6751 Passes as Anniversary of Clemente’s Tragic Death Nears

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roberto Clemente Foundation and the Clemente Family today announced that the United States Congress has unanimously passed House Bill 6751, the Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act. The bill will create U.S. currency bearing the likeness of baseball legend Roberto Clemente in 2027. Clemente becomes the first Latino, Afro-Latino, and Puerto Rican featured on a commemorative coin. Sale of the limited release coins will benefit the work of the Roberto Clemente Foundation.The Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act was introduced by Representatives Adriano Espaillat (NY- 13) and Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (current Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico and Governor elect of Puerto Rico), and the bipartisan legislation garnered nearly 300 co-sponsors. The proposed coins are expected to be available in monetary values of $5.00, $1.00, and $0.50.Clemente was not only a Baseball Hall of Fame member and all-time great, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was widely recognized as a humanitarian and an advocate for civil rights and racial equality. Clemente is the recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal, the Presidential Citizens Medal, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. December 31 will mark the 52nd anniversary of Clemente’s tragic passing in a plane crash at age 38 while delivering relief aid to victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.“Roberto Clemente was a baseball icon and trailblazer who broke barriers as the first Latin American inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat. “Clemente used his platform to advocate for civil rights, and his humanitarian work defined his legacy. This bill pays tribute to his unparalleled contributions, making him the first Latino, Afro-Latino, and Puerto Rican featured on a commemorative coin. I am honored to secure House passage of our bill in recognition of Roberto Clemente’s enduring impact on the world.”“As Puerto Rico's sole representative in Congress, I am proud that the House has honored one of our own, Roberto Clemente, by passing H.R. 6751,” said Governor-elect Jenniffer González-Colón. “Roberto Clemente was not only a renowned baseball player but also a great humanitarian whose courage and selflessness continue to inspire us all.”Luis R. Clemente, Roberto E. Clemente, and Roberto Clemente, Jr., the sons of Roberto Clemente, were instrumental in the efforts leading to the passage of H.R. 6751. Roberto Clemente Jr. expressed their gratitude, stating, "We are deeply honored by the passage of H.R. 6751 and grateful to Representatives Espaillat and González-Colón for their leadership." Luis R. Clemente added, "Our year-end initiatives embody my father’s lifelong commitment to serving others, and we look forward to making a meaningful impact in Puerto Rico this December."To celebrate this recognition of Roberto, his family and foundation will be hosting a series of events in his hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico the weekend of December 13 and 14. This includes a partnership with El Comedor de la Kennedy to package and distribute food for families and students at the Roberto Clemente Elementary School, as well as hosting of a free baseball clinic for 300 participants at Roberto Clemente Stadium in Carolina with support from the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, General Mills, the La Makina Foundation and Remote Area Medical (RAM).About The Roberto Clemente FoundationThe Roberto Clemente Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to honor and perpetuate the legacy, legend, courage, and character of Roberto and Vera Clemente. The Foundation upholds the values Roberto embodied on and off the field—hard work, faith, love, service, and helping those less fortunate. The Foundation promotes sport and play, particularly baseball and softball, hosting numerous clinics in partnership with key organizations. It also conducts hospital and school visits, leads disaster relief efforts, supports military and veteran initiatives, organizes equipment drives, and supports the Clemente Cup for NAIA and Division III college baseball teams. All donations to the Roberto Clemente Foundation are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law. Every contribution directly supports the Foundation’s programs, as it operates without paid staff; all initiatives are executed by a dedicated volunteer board of directors. For more information, visit robertoclementefoundation.org

