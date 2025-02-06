Big League Chew® Celebrates 45 Years of Iconic Bubble Gum on Babe Ruth’s Birthday

Rob Nelson, Inventor of Big League Chew

Big League Chew, the legendary shredded bubble gum that has been a staple in dugouts and candy aisles for 45 years, celebrates milestone anniversary.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big League Chew , the legendary shredded bubble gum that has been a staple in dugouts and candy aisles for 45 years, is celebrating its milestone anniversary on February 6th—coincidentally, the birthday of baseball’s most iconic slugger, Babe Ruth.Since its creation in 1977 by former Cornell - and then minor league - pitcher Rob Nelson, Big League Chew has been a game-changer in the world of bubble gum. Inspired by a love for baseball and softball and a desire to bring a fun, chewable alternative to traditional chewing tobacco, Nelson and former teammate Jim Bouton launched what would become one of the most recognizable and beloved confections in sports history.“I want to thank Bing and Kurt Russell for giving me a chance to be a 1970’s Portland Maverick,” said Nelson. “I came up with the idea of shredded bubblegum in a stay-fresh pouch while sitting in the fabled Mavs’ bullpen. Bing and Kurt are on Big League Chew’s Mt. Rushmore. No lefty luckier than me. I am grateful.”Over the past 45 years, Big League Chew has become a cultural phenomenon, selling over a billion pouches worldwide. From Little League and youth softball fields to Major League ballparks, the iconic shredded gum in its signature pouch remains a nostalgic favorite for generations of athletes, fans, and gum lovers alike.“Big League Chew is more than just gum—it’s a rite of passage for baseball and softball players and fans,” said Brian Bailey, Managing Partner of Big League Chew Properties LLC. “For 45 years, we’ve been proud to be a part of America’s pastime, and we’re just getting started. As we celebrate this milestone, we’re excited about the future of the brand and continuing to expand into new products and partnerships.”In addition to its deep roots in baseball and softball, Big League Chew continues to grow as a lifestyle brand, expanding into snacks, apparel, and licensed sports gear, ensuring its legacy lives on for future generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.