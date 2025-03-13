Paula Clare Celebrates the Release of "Lighter Than Light" with a Special Live Performance at Pump House Music Works

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a career spanning theater, film, television commercials, and voice acting, Rhode Island-based performer Paula Clare is bringing her dynamic talents to the music world with the release of her latest album, Lighter Than Light. She will celebrate the launch with a CD release show on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Pump House Music Works in South Kingstown, RI.Best known for her work in commercials for McDonald’s, Blistex, Sears, and Pepto-Bismol, as well as standout performances in Chicago theater productions such as A Doll’s House and Bus Stop, Paula Clare has spent over 20 years captivating audiences on stage and screen. A versatile and dynamic performer, she honed her craft at renowned institutions including Second City Improv, St. Nicholas Theater, and the American Conservatory in Chicago, as well as Trinity Rep and Gamm Theatre in Rhode Island. Her film experience includes the beloved coming-of-age classic Sixteen Candles.Her versatility extends beyond acting, she is also a jazz and blues singer and pianist bringing deep musicality to "Lighter Than Light".“Music and storytelling have always been at the heart of what I do,” says Clare. “This album blends my love for theater, jazz, and intimate songwriting. Performing live is where it all comes together, and I can’t wait to share these songs with the audience.”A richly orchestrated album produced and arranged by Joe Parillo, "Lighter Than Light" showcases lush orchestrations and a theatrical, jazz-infused sound. The album features a mix of live instrumental performances and carefully layered overdubs, creating a rich, cinematic feel.Featured musicians include:Joe Parillo: Piano, KeyboardsGeorge Dussault: Guitar, EngineerMike Marra: BassRick Andre: DrumsRick Couto: PercussionViolin, Viola, Clarinet & Flute Overdubs: Various musiciansThe album also highlights Clare’s songwriting, with most tracks penned by her, alongside collaborations with Parillo on several compositions.This special evening will showcase Clare’s dynamic stage presence, storytelling, and musicianship, bringing together her years of performance experience in a setting perfect for fans of pop, jazz, cabaret, and theatrical music.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.