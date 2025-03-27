Vincent Castaldi’s Beyond the Frame Exhibition Opens at CAV on April 16, 2025

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Rhode Island artist Vincent Castaldi invites art lovers to experience his latest exhibition, Beyond the Frame, opening for one night only on April 16, 2025, 5-8 PM at CAV in Providence. This immersive show challenges traditional boundaries, inviting viewers to explore the depth and movement within his dynamic compositions.Castaldi, known for his expressive, layered technique, blends texture, form, and color to create works that feel alive. Beyond the Frame represents his latest evolution, offering a fresh perspective on his signature style.Event Details:📅 Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025📍 Location: CAV, 14 Imperial Pl, Providence, RI⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PMAttendees will have the chance to win an original Vincent Castaldi painting through an exclusive raffle, with tickets available at the event.“This collection is about movement, emotion, and breaking free from the constraints of the canvas,” says Castaldi. “I want viewers to step into the energy of each piece and experience art in a new way.”Set against the eclectic backdrop of CAV, a beloved Providence venue known for its fusion of fine art and dining, Beyond the Frame offers an intimate and engaging cultural experience.

Vincent Castaldi

