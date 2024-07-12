Preserving Jazz History: Terry Gibbs' "Lost Tapes" for His 100th Birthday
EINPresswire.com/ -- Support the unveiling of a hidden gem in jazz history! We're thrilled to introduce 1959: Vol 7: The Lost Tapes by Terry Gibbs' Dream Band, a long-lost recording capturing the magic of vibraphonist Terry Gibbs and his legendary big band.
This remarkable album showcases Gibbs' unparalleled talent as both a vibraphonist and bandleader, alongside a roster of jazz virtuosos who shaped the landscape of the late 50’s Los Angeles jazz scene. Despite its historical significance, this treasure has remained undiscovered for decades until now.
Your contribution will enable the professional mixing and mastering of the recordings to achieve the highest sound quality, the creation of captivating album artwork and packaging, the production of physical copies to ensure broad accessibility, the distribution of the recording across various platforms, and amplification of project awareness through comprehensive PR, advertising, and outreach campaigns.
By supporting this endeavor, you're not just funding a musical project; you're also helping to safeguard an essential piece of jazz history and paying homage to the enduring legacy of Terry Gibbs. Join us in celebrating his timeless brilliance and introducing his music to new generations of listeners. Terry Gibbs, at nearly a century old, is not slowing down. He's produced this remarkable new live CD with his six-time Grammy-nominated big band. 1959: The Lost Tapes, Vol. 7 consists of previously undiscovered tracks from the same sessions as the band's previous recordings, capturing the band at their peak performance.
Engineered by the legendary Wally Heider, these recordings from March and November of 1959 boast exceptional quality that transcends time.
The Terry Gibbs Dream Band was a beacon of innovation in the L.A. and national big band scene, performing jazz standards, big band classics, and unreleased numbers. Featuring original charts by renowned arrangers Al Cohn, Bob Brookmeyer, Marty Paich, Med Flory, and the recently deceased Bill Holman (the last band member alive except for Terry), this ensemble set the stage for the adventurous big bands of the 1960s. Join us in honoring this influential legacy and allowing others to experience the magic of Terry Gibbs' Dream Band.
Throughout Terry’s illustrious career, he collaborated with many renowned artists, contributing to over 80 albums. Some of the notable musicians he worked with include Tommy Dorsey, Buddy Rich, Woody Herman, Benny Goodman, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Buddy DeFranco, Bud Powell, Louie Bellson, Art Blakey, Coleman Hawkins, Roy Eldridge, Marian McPartland, Alice Coltrane, Terry Pollard, Clark Terry, James Moody, Ray Brown, Nicholas Payton, Joey DeFrancesco, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Burt Bacharach, Lou Rawls, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Phil Spector, Teddy Wilson, Gene Ammons, Sonny Stitt, Barry Harris, Jimmy Heath, Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Mel Lewis, Stan Getz, Zoot Sims, Lester Young, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Tito Puente, Lionel Hampton, Gary Burton, Red Norvo, Ray Charles, Carmen McRae, Jimmy Witherspoon, Eartha Kitt, Lalo Schifrin, Joe Williams, Jimmy Smith, Thad Jones, Tommy Flanagan, Oscar Pettiford, Charlie Shavers, Dexter Gordon, Chick Corea, Sonny Rollins, Kenny Burrell, Oscar Peterson, Erroll Garner, Hal Blaine, Earl Palmer, Kim Keltner, and Don Shirley.
Exclusive Donor Incentives:
To encourage contributions and show our appreciation, the following limited-edition incentives are being offered:
• Terry Gibbs Limited Edition Engraved Mallets: Available to the first 15 donors who contribute $1000.
• Signed Vinyl Records: Offered to the first 30 donors contributing $800.
• Signed "Good Vibes: A Life in Jazz" Book: Available to the first 20 donors contributing $500.
• Signed CDs: Offered to the first 40 donors who contribute $250.
These exclusive items represent a piece of jazz history and are a token of our gratitude for your support in preserving Terry Gibbs' musical legacy.
Support our GoFundMe campaign and help us reach our goal of $25,000 to bring this historical project to life: Preserve Terry Gibbs’ Lost Tapes for His 100th Birthday
