Stone Oak Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics Proudly Sponsors Local School PTAs to Enhance Educational Opportunities

Stone Oak Children's Dentistry Dr. Aashna Handa

Stone Oak Children's Dentistry sponsors four local PTAs, supporting the Stone Oak community and students

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Oak Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics is thrilled to announce its recent sponsorship of the Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) at Las Lomas Elementary, Canyon Ridge Elementary, Tuscany Heights Elementary, and Barbara Bush Middle School. This new initiative aims to support educational programs that enrich the learning experience of students within the Stone Oak community.Supporting Educational Excellence:Stone Oak Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics, a trusted name in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in San Antonio, is dedicated not only to the oral health of its community's children but also to their educational development. By sponsoring these four prominent PTAs, Stone Oak Children's Dentistry is investing in future generations, providing resources to help enhance educational outcomes and create more engaging learning environments.Impact on Local Schools:The sponsorship funds will be allocated towards various programs and activities designed to benefit the students directly. These include academic resources, technology upgrades, after-school programs, and special events that foster an enriching educational experience.A Word From Our Practice:"We believe in the power of community and the significant role education plays in the lives of our children," said Dr. Aashna Handa , lead pediatric dentist at Stone Oak Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics. "By supporting our local PTAs, we are helping to equip our schools with the necessary tools to offer a more dynamic and inclusive educational experience. We are proud to be part of these initiatives and excited to see how our contributions will help shape the future of our community."Join Us in Making a Difference:Stone Oak Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics invites other local businesses and families to join in supporting our schools. Contributions to the PTAs help ensure that our teachers and students receive the support they deserve. Together, we can make a substantial impact on the educational landscape of Stone Oak.For more information on how you can get involved or to learn more about the sponsored programs, please visit Stone Oak Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics website or contact their office at 210-750-6362.

