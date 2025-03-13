National Academy of Athletics Expands to San Diego North with Seventh Franchise Sale

National Academy of Athletics expands to San Diego North, marking its seventh franchise sale and bringing top-tier youth sports programs to the community.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA), a premier organization dedicated to youth sports development, is proud to announce the sale of its seventh franchise, marking an exciting milestone in its nationwide expansion. The new location in San Diego North will further NAofA’s mission of fostering physical and mental well-being in children through high-quality sports programs.Since its founding, NAofA has been committed to providing kids with a fun, engaging, and educational sports experience. By focusing on fundamental skill-building, teamwork, and confidence, NAofA has empowered thousands of young athletes while helping combat childhood obesity, reduce anxiety, and instill lifelong healthy habits.“Our continued growth speaks volumes about the demand for structured, positive, and developmentally appropriate youth sports programs,” said Laree Mancour, a Partner of the NAofA. “San Diego North is a vibrant and active community, making it the perfect place to introduce our proven business model. We are excited to welcome our newest franchise partner and look forward to making a lasting impact on young children in the area.”The new franchise owner, Christiana Lawrence, is deeply passionate about youth development and sports education. She is committed to providing families in San Diego North with professional coaching, character-building activities, and engaging athletic experiences. “At NAofA – San Diego North, we’re excited to get more kids outside, active, and developing a love for fitness while building teamwork and perseverance,” said Christiana. City municipalities and schools in the region have been eagerly awaiting the National Academy of Athletics’ arrival, as the demand for high-quality youth sports programs continues to grow. With limited options available, NAofA is ready to meet this need by partnering with local organizations to provide top-tier athletic training and development programs for children of all skill levels.As the National Academy of Athletics continues to expand, it remains dedicated to its mission: making sports accessible, fun, and beneficial for all children. With a growing presence across the country, NAofA is actively seeking franchise partners who share its vision of empowering young athletes and transforming communities through sports.For more information about the National Academy of Athletics and franchise opportunities, visit naofafranchise.com

