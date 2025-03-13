STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USDA’S LOCAL FOOD FUNDING CUTS FOR SCHOOLS AND FOOD BANKS

"I recognize that the USDA’s budget cuts are intended to eliminate fraud, abuse, and waste. However, even well-functioning programs that deliver real results are undergoing reviews to ensure fairness. These changes also provide an opportunity for states to assume greater responsibility in shaping their own programs.

Texas and the Texas Department of Agriculture do not depend on this funding to maintain a strong program. We’ve been at the forefront for years, developing sustainable initiatives. Texas will continue to effectively operate successful Farm to School and Farm to Food Bank programs. Eighty-eight percent of Texas child nutrition programs purchase local foods, and prior to this grant, over $257.8 million was spent by Texas schools on local foods.

I support a fair and consistent approach, which is precisely what the Trump Administration is implementing. This is not a final decision—it’s a reassessment. There’s always room for refinement, and we may see a revised version of the policy down the road that is even better for agriculture producers.

I want to thank our farmers and ranchers, local food banks, school nutrition departments, and Farm Fresh Network members for their dedication to providing fresh, nutritious meals to Texas students and families. Your hard work is building a healthier, more sustainable future for our state.”