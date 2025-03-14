Keeper Security Gives Its Partner Programme an Update

Gives partners opportunity to expand cybersecurity offerings and unlock new revenue potential

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security, the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announced the launch of the updated Keeper Partner Programme – designed to help organisations of all sizes expand their cybersecurity offerings and unlock new revenue opportunities.As businesses increasingly adopt PAM solutions to protect privileged credentials, secrets and remote access, Keeper’s programme provides comprehensive partner tiers, extensive training and a lucrative incentive structure to help partners accelerate growth. With distribution partners around the globe, Keeper is committed to empowering its partners with the tools they need to thrive in today’s cybersecurity landscape.“Keeper’s Partner Programme was built to ensure our partners have the competitive advantage they need in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity market,” said Scott Unger, Director of Global Channel Account Management at Keeper Security. “With brand new KeeperPAM sales, demo and implementation training through Keeper University, tiered pricing and strong financial incentives – including world-class channel marketing and proposal-based MDF programmes – partners can rapidly grow their business while delivering best-in-class privileged access management.”Key Benefits of the 2025 Keeper Partner ProgrammeWith cyber threats escalating, organisations are prioritising privileged access security as a core defence strategy. The Keeper Partner Programme is designed to meet this demand while helping partners maximise revenue potential.• Expanded Revenue Streams: As businesses shift towards modern, zero-trust PAM solutions, Keeper provides partners – especially enterprise-focused resellers – with a high-growth, high-margin security offering.• Comprehensive Training & Certifications: Free access to Keeper Sales Professional (KSP), Keeper Demo Expert (KDE) and KeeperPAM Implementation (KPI) certifications to enhance both sales and technical expertise.• Flexible Partner Tiers: Four levels – Authorised, Silver, Gold and Platinum – offer progressively greater benefits, including tiered discounts and revenue-sharing opportunities.• Marketing and Growth Support: Silver-level and higher partners gain access to Market Development Funds (MDF) to fuel demand generation and drive customer acquisition.• Global SPIFF Program: A structured incentive program rewarding partners for closed/won deals, with four tiers of compensation to maximise earnings.Helping Partners Win in CybersecurityWith best-in-class customer retention, Keeper is the trusted cybersecurity partner for organisations worldwide. Its unified PAM platform – spanning enterprise password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation – helps businesses of all sizes protect their most sensitive information and resources.The Keeper Partner Program is now open for enrolment. Partners ready to accelerate their business and capitalise on the increasing demand for PAM solutions can apply through the Keeper Partner Portal. To learn more about Keeper’s cybersecurity solutions, visit www. keepersecurity.com. ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organisation against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: KeeperSecurity.comFollow Keeper:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/keeperplatform Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/keepersecurity/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/keeper-security-inc-/ X - https://x.com/keepersecurity YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@Keepersecurity TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@keepersecurityinc/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.