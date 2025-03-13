The Dairy Alliance Honors Farmers Shaping the Future of Agriculture

Spotlights Southeast dairy farmers driving sustainability and innovation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Agriculture Week, March 16-22, The Dairy Alliance honors dairy farmers who embrace farming as a lifestyle, not just a job. As a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families across the Southeast, The Dairy Alliance supports these farmers, spotlighting their work in shaping the future of agriculture through sustainable, generational practices.“For many of our partners, dairy farming is more than a job, it is a lifestyle. They embrace this vital profession as a multi-generation, 24 hours 7 days a week way of living,” saidFarrah Newberry, VP, Agriculture and Environmental Affairs at The Dairy Alliance. “Dairy farming is a global business, and for many of our Southeast dairy farmers, this extends into their personal lives. Their actions impact how they operate on and off the farm, now and into the future.”Farming Is LifeThe Dairy Alliance works with dairy farmers across eight states, including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, who are embracing innovation to improve their farming practices, care for their animals, and protect the environment.Farmers like Adam Graft at Leatherbrook Holsteins in Georgia are leading the way in sustainability. Adam’s team uses a methane digester, a technology that turns manure into renewable natural gas. This effort is making a huge environmental impact, helping to reduce the carbon footprint of the farm as much as removing 16,000 cars from the road or planting 1.3 million trees each year.Bill Crist of Crist Dairy Farms in Edmonton, Kentucky, is a third-generation dairy farmer with deep roots in the industry. With parents who both grew up on dairy farms, he now works alongside his father, Dr. Bill Crist Sr., to carry on the family’s legacy. Together, they care for their herd, producing up to 12 gallons of milk per cow each day. Bill embodies the dedication and resilience that define a multi-generational farmer, ensuring the legacy lives on for future generations.At Davis Brothers Dairy in Tennessee, animal care is a top priority. Sam Craun’s team uses high-tech collars (similar to Fitbits for cows) to track the health and comfort of their cows. They also use solar panels to power one-third of their dairy and recycle the sand bedding over 100 times.In South Carolina, Hickory Hill Farm is using two robotic milking machines to increase milk production, improve cow comfort, and solve labor shortages. Thanks to these innovations, the farm has seen a 10-15% increase in milk production per cow.National Ag Week honors and celebrates the contribution of agriculture to maintaining a strong economy. It also recognizes the farmers, farmworkers, ranchers, fishers, foresters, and other agricultural workers who serve as stewards of our lands and feed families across the country.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance and the efforts of its Southeast dairy farmers, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.Images/Videos: Linked here.

