Westminster / DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#: 25B1001596 

TROOPER:Andrew Kelly-Jacobs                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: March 12, 2025 at approximately 2223 hours 

LOCATION: I – 91 Northbound Mile Marker 31, Rockingham, Vermont 

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug 

 

ACCUSED: Mina Mikhail                                                                                

AGE: 37 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, CT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

 

On March 12th, 2025, at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Interstate 91 Northbound near mile marker 31, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Mina Mikhail (37) of Stamford, CT. While speaking with Mikhail, he demonstrated signs of impairment. Through investigation, Mikhail was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Mikhail was then transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on May 20th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charge.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: May 20, 2025 at 0830 hours               

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

 

 

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov

 

