Westminster / DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1001596
TROOPER: Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: March 12, 2025 at approximately 2223 hours
LOCATION: I – 91 Northbound Mile Marker 31, Rockingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: Mina Mikhail
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 12th, 2025, at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Interstate 91 Northbound near mile marker 31, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Mina Mikhail (37) of Stamford, CT. While speaking with Mikhail, he demonstrated signs of impairment. Through investigation, Mikhail was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Mikhail was then transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on May 20th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: May 20, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802) 722-4600
Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
