Westminster / DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1001596

TROOPER: Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: March 12, 2025 at approximately 2223 hours

LOCATION: I – 91 Northbound Mile Marker 31, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug

ACCUSED: Mina Mikhail

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 12th, 2025, at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Interstate 91 Northbound near mile marker 31, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Mina Mikhail (37) of Stamford, CT. While speaking with Mikhail, he demonstrated signs of impairment. Through investigation, Mikhail was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Mikhail was then transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on May 20th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: May 20, 2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov