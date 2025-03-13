NaturPak Continues to Innovate Its Bone Broth, Ramen-Style

As the ramen market surges, NaturPak meets demand with both traditional and unique, fusion flavors.

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturPak , the industry leader in shelf stable foods manufacturing, continues to elevate its bone broth capabilities, offering authentic, chef-crafted ramen broth along with genuine ramen-inspired ingredient additions, spices, and flavors, to create unique restaurant quality recipes for at-home consumers, all sustainably packaged at NaturPak's own facility in the American midwest."Using our slow-simmered, collagen-rich bone broth concentrate, our specialized processes yield creamy broth with a high amount of texture and mouthfeel associated with premium ramen dishes," says Nick Kropiwka, research and development manager at NaturPak. "Our savory bone broth stocks can be used as a building block to create a variety of recipes from a traditional pork tonkotsu, to a chicken shoyu, or a more unconventional fusion recipe, such as a spicy beef miso."Just as in a ramen restaurant, the possibilities for customizing NaturPak's bone broths are endless. NaturPak's kitchen has the capability to elevate the ramen experience beyond the broth, delivering bold flavors and authentic creations, and pairing ramen bone broth with innumerable additions like dashi or seaweed, sauteed vegetables, unique spices, or seafood flavors, providing consumers with the premium, authentic, culinary experience they crave."Right now, the demand for ramen is surging," indicates Mike Jewett, vice president of sales at NaturPak, "and the fuel for this growth is consumers seeking new, bold flavors, taste innovation, premium gourmet experiences, and convenience, all which can be found in our expert broth preparation, our focus on the highest quality ingredients, and our commitment to sustainable, shelf-stable Tetra Recart packaging. Not only does NaturPak reduce food service operations for our partners, but we also ensure that our brands consistently elevate offerings to consumers."More than just a canvas for creative meal offerings, NaturPak's slow-simmered bone-broth brews are higher in collagen and gelatin, and can include a wide variety of high claim products, including organic, gluten free, USDA, grass-fed, free-range, non-GMO, and high protein. Additionally, NaturPak's robust R&D division fully supports the development of any idea from concept to creation, and is at the ready, on-site, to cook, create, and conceive, providing rapid prototypes to ultimately execute the exact product customers want."More than ever before, consumers are interested in ramen, and consumer-preferred taste, texture, and trend is at the forefront of every single meal we create," says Kropiwka. "We give consumers what they expect and also, what they want from food, as well as the nutritional value they deserve, so that our brand partners consistently deliver a visually-appealing, great-tasting, and long-lasting product that is easy to find on the shelf and surpasses the quality of our competitors. And best of all, it's also delivered in the sustainable packaging consumers now demand."To learn more about NaturPak and its delicious ramen, please contact Mike Jewett at mike.jewett@naturpak.com.About NaturPakNaturPak is a leading producer of bone broth and the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets, and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak.com for more information.

