Clearing Activities Prompt Intermittent Lane Closures on SR 93 in Sullivan County

Motorists traveling on State Route 93 in Sullivan County should be aware of road construction activities that will have an effect on traffic.

Due to clearing activities along State Route 93 between Lone Star Road/Mill Creek Road and Fall Branch, traffic in each direction will be held intermittently for 15 minutes at a time each weekday. These clearing activities are expected to take place until Wednesday, April 30.

Road widening and safety improvements will begin after the clearing activities are complete. All work is expected to be complete in Spring 2027.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.